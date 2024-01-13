This Free People Sweater Is The Only Thing I Want To Put On My Body Right Now

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

By the time winter rolls around, my brain is usually too exhausted to conceptualize cute outfits and my body is too cold to wear anything that isn’t cozy.

Sweater in Mountain View

Best of all, this sweater is incredibly versatile.

model in sweater

Promising reviews:

Sweater in Red Scooter

Get it from Free People for $148 (available in sizes XS–L and seven colors; also available at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's .).

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.