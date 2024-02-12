Free pancakes at IHOP: Restaurant offering deal Tuesday to help fight hunger

The International House of Pancakes is celebrating IHOP National Pancake Day on Tuesday with free pancakes.

IHOP will offer Tuesday guests a free short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pancakes are a traditional food consumed by Christians on Shrove Tuesday, the day prior to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. According to History Extra, pancakes, like doughnuts, are a way to use up flour, eggs and fat prior to fasting and abstaining from treats.

The offer is for dine-in only. The short stack includes three buttermilk pancakes. Guests will receive one short stack.

IHOP's buttermilk pancakes

The promotion is being held to support IHOP's February Month of Giving to support Feeding America. People can add a donation to their check or go online to donate.

Is Feb. 13 National Pancake Day?

For IHOP it is and they're the ones giving away the free pancakes.

However, there is also National Pancake Day on Sept. 26, which gives people another opportunity to go out and eat pancakes.

In addition, there's National Blueberry Pancake Day, which we just missed on Jan. 28. But don't let that stop you from making some or seeking them out.

IHOP restaurants near me in Delaware

There are eight IHOPs located in Delaware:

240 Foxhunt Drive, Bear

21 South Little Creek Road, Dover

496 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown

148 North Dupont Highway, New Castle

2644 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

36670 Bayside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach

22812 Sussex Highway, Seaford

2001 Concord Pike, Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Free pancakes at IHOP: Restaurant celebrates National Pancake Day