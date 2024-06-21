Free ‘Movie Nights in the Parks’ series returns

The summer “Movie Nights in the Parks” series, hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, kicks off June 26.

The family-friendly event will showcase a selection of films under the stars.

The movie nights will begin at dusk on the following dates:

June 26: “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” – McKinley Park

July 10: “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – Riverview Park

August 14: “Disneynature Wings of Life” – Allegheny Commons Park

Registration is not required. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic.

For more information, click here.

