Free meals for kids, teens at these Tulare County libraries

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free Summer meals for children and teenagers are being offered at eight Tulare County Library Branches.

The meals will be available for children and teens ages 1 to 18. Officials say the meals can be found in the following Tulare County Library branches:

Visalia

Lunches Tuesday to Friday, beginning June 11 through July 26 from noon to 2 p.m. The branch is at 200 W. Oak Avenue with entrances on Encina and Locust Streets. Their phone number is 559-713-2703.

Lindsay

Lunches Tuesday to Friday, beginning June 11 through July 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Lindsay Branch is at 157 N. Mirage Street in Lindsay. Their phone number is 559-562-3021.

Strathmore

Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning June 11 through July 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Strathmore Branch is at 19646 Rd 230 in Strathmore. Their phone number is 559-568-1087.

Tipton

Supper Thursdays and Fridays, beginning June 13 through July 26 from 3 pm. to 5 p.m. The Tipton Branch is at 301 East. Woods in Tipton. Their phone number is 559-752-4236.

Pixley

Supper Tuesday to Friday, beginning June 11 through July 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Pixley Branch is at 927 S Center St, B in Pixley. Their phone number is 559-757-1010.

Earlimart

Supper Tuesday to Friday, beginning June 11 through July 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Earlimart Branch is at 780 E Washington Ave. in Earlimart. Their phone number is 661-849-2525.

Alpaugh

Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning June 11 through July 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Alpaugh Branch is at 3816 Ave 54 in Alpaugh. Their phone number is 559-949-8355.

Dinuba

The library in Dinuba is closed, but subject to reopening according to officials. Lunches are from Tuesday to Friday from noon to 2:00 pm. The Dinuba Branch is at 150 S I Street in Dinuba.

Officials say the Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

