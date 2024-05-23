Free meals are available this summer for Texas students. Find sites in your zip code

In partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, schools, churches, city governments and other nonprofits will host no-cost meal sites for students across the state.

The Summer Meal Programs in Texas will open on or around June 1 and is available for children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21.

"Our Summer Meal Program partners play a crucial role in our mission to provide balanced meals to children across Texas when school cafeterias close for summer," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a news release. "Their dedication ensures that children have access to nutritious meals, helping them stay active and healthy throughout the summer break, and return to school ready to thrive. I urge everyone to join me in raising awareness about these meal sites and supporting our invaluable partners."

How to find free summer meals near you

Miller encourages Texas families to use one of the following three ways to find a nearby meal site:

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 for meal site information.

Visit www.summerfood.org to access an interactive meal site map.

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator in English or Spanish.

Some sites in rural areas will distribute multi-day bundles for families that cannot attend a site daily.

Is Texas participating in summer EBT 2024?

Summer EBT, or SUN Bucks, is a new grocery benefit that offers $120 per child to families with eligible school-aged children during summer months.

Texas chose not to participate in the EBT program because there wasn't enough time to roll it out from its announcement on Dec. 29, Tiffany Young, a spokesperson for the state agency, told the Texas Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas students can get free meals this summer. Search by zip code