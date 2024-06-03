Need a free meal? Here are summer food programs in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson

As the 2023-2024 school year concludes for many students across the Upstate, districts across the Upstate have recently announced free summer breakfast and lunch programs to help combat hunger, food deserts and limited nutritional resources for families in areas of need.

Food deserts appear in Greenville's Districts 17, 18, 19, and 25, the Greenville News has reported. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food deserts typically occur in places with smaller populations, higher rates of abandoned or vacant homes, lower incomes, and higher unemployment.

In late 2023, Spartanburg's southside residents lost a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, and in 2019 also lost a Save-A-Lot store, leaving many local residents without a grocery store within walking distance. In Anderson, homes surrounding downtown, along the Alphabet Streets or near East Whitner Street do not have much close access to affordable, nutritional food.

For those in-need of free breakfast and lunch nutrition service options in Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, here are a list of programs happening July through August in the Upstate:

Greenville County food deserts

What to know: Panera Bread's 'Charged Lemonade' drink removed, list of Upstate restaurants

Where to find free breakfast and lunch options

Greenville County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services will partner in the Seamless Summer Food Service Program through June and July as 13 different school sites across the county will serve two meals a day during, Mondays through Thursdays, beginning June 3 through August 1.

All Children under 18 are eligible to participate in the program.

Principal Damon Qualls visits with students during lunch at Monaview Elementary School during the first day of the school year for Greenville County School District on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Breakfast will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will run 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following schools:

Berea High

Blue Ridge High

Bryson Middle

Carolina High and Academy

Eastside High

Greenville Senior High

Greer Middle

Fountain Inn High

J.L. Mann High Academy

Southside High

Traveler's Rest High

Wade Hampton High

Woodmont High

Roper Mountain Science Center will host lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday starting on June 1 through July 27, and all Seamless Summer Food Service Program locations will be closed during the Fourth of July holiday.

For more information visit http://gcsfans.com, or call 864-355-3100.

Children in Greenville and Pickens counties will be offered free meals this summer.

Free breakfast and lunch options in Spartanburg

Spartanburg School District Seven is currently offering a free summer meal program for ages 18 and under provided by the US Department of Agriculture's Summer Meals Programs.

Here is a list of the participating sites taking place now through August:

Saint Paul Missionary — June 3 to August 10, breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.

PCA Piedmont Community Action — June 3 to July 26, breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:04 a.m., lunch: 11:15 a.m. to noon

CC Woodson — June 3 to August 2, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thornton Center — June 10 to July 24, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dr. TK Gregg Community Center — June 3 to August 2, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Macedonia Baptist Church — May 28 to August 2, breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Willis Road YMCA — May 28 to August 2, lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Maranatha Ministries — June 3 to August 2, breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Una New Life — June 3 to August 2, breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Free breakfast and lunch in Anderson

Available through July 19

Centerville — breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friendship Court Apartments — lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Glenview Middle School — breakfast: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Toxaway United Methodist — lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Welfare Baptist — breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian — breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grace Baptist — breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m., lunch 11 to 11:45 a.m.

List of additional locations open in Anderson:

Midway — available June 6 to July 17, breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Prospect — available May 28 to June 27, breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Robert Anderson Middle — available June 3 to June 27, breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TL Hanna High — available May 23 to July 19, breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check back for more additional information, as this list will be updated

Did we miss any free food programs for children under the age of 18? Please reach out to ajackson@gannett.com with updated lists and site locations.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Here are free summer meal programs in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson