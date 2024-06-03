Need a free meal? Here are summer food programs in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson
As the 2023-2024 school year concludes for many students across the Upstate, districts across the Upstate have recently announced free summer breakfast and lunch programs to help combat hunger, food deserts and limited nutritional resources for families in areas of need.
Food deserts appear in Greenville's Districts 17, 18, 19, and 25, the Greenville News has reported. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food deserts typically occur in places with smaller populations, higher rates of abandoned or vacant homes, lower incomes, and higher unemployment.
In late 2023, Spartanburg's southside residents lost a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, and in 2019 also lost a Save-A-Lot store, leaving many local residents without a grocery store within walking distance. In Anderson, homes surrounding downtown, along the Alphabet Streets or near East Whitner Street do not have much close access to affordable, nutritional food.
For those in-need of free breakfast and lunch nutrition service options in Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, here are a list of programs happening July through August in the Upstate:
Where to find free breakfast and lunch options
Greenville County Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services will partner in the Seamless Summer Food Service Program through June and July as 13 different school sites across the county will serve two meals a day during, Mondays through Thursdays, beginning June 3 through August 1.
All Children under 18 are eligible to participate in the program.
Breakfast will open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will run 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following schools:
Berea High
Blue Ridge High
Bryson Middle
Carolina High and Academy
Eastside High
Greenville Senior High
Greer Middle
Fountain Inn High
J.L. Mann High Academy
Southside High
Traveler's Rest High
Wade Hampton High
Woodmont High
Roper Mountain Science Center will host lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday starting on June 1 through July 27, and all Seamless Summer Food Service Program locations will be closed during the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information visit http://gcsfans.com, or call 864-355-3100.
Free breakfast and lunch options in Spartanburg
Spartanburg School District Seven is currently offering a free summer meal program for ages 18 and under provided by the US Department of Agriculture's Summer Meals Programs.
Here is a list of the participating sites taking place now through August:
Saint Paul Missionary — June 3 to August 10, breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.
PCA Piedmont Community Action — June 3 to July 26, breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:04 a.m., lunch: 11:15 a.m. to noon
CC Woodson — June 3 to August 2, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thornton Center — June 10 to July 24, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dr. TK Gregg Community Center — June 3 to August 2, lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church — May 28 to August 2, breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Willis Road YMCA — May 28 to August 2, lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Maranatha Ministries — June 3 to August 2, breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Una New Life — June 3 to August 2, breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free breakfast and lunch in Anderson
Available through July 19
Centerville — breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friendship Court Apartments — lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Glenview Middle School — breakfast: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Toxaway United Methodist — lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Welfare Baptist — breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian — breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist — breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m., lunch 11 to 11:45 a.m.
List of additional locations open in Anderson:
Midway — available June 6 to July 17, breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Prospect — available May 28 to June 27, breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Robert Anderson Middle — available June 3 to June 27, breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TL Hanna High — available May 23 to July 19, breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
