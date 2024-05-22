You can get free McNuggets today at McDonald's. Here's how

Chicken nugget fans are in for a treat.

McDonald’s is offering a free six-piece McNuggets order customers through its app on May 22.

The offer is limited to one per person. No minimum purchase is required.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Free McNuggets: How to get them at McDonald's one day only