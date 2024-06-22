Free Lunch + Play program offers meals and recreation for Portland youth

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Free lunches and recreation are starting up again at more than 20 Portland parks this summer.

The Lunch + Play program will kick off with a special event on Thursday, June 27, at McCoy Park on North Newman Avenue and North Newark Street. The event will include live music, lawn games, roller skating with Rose City Rollers, a performance from the traditional Mexican folkloric dance troupe Ballet Papalotl, and crafts from Arts in the Parks from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Free Lunch + Play program will run at each park Monday through Friday from June 24 through Aug. 23 (except for July 4 and 5), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mealtimes vary between parks, but run for 90 minutes during the events. A full schedule is available online.

Eight of the parks are in East Portland; three are in Northeast; six in North, three in Southeast and two in Southwest.

