Free lemonade to flow July 10 regardless of whether Bluefield hits 90 degrees

Jun. 27—If and when Nature's Air-Conditioned City hits 90 degrees this summer, the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias will be ready.

And if the official thermometer doesn't hit 90 degrees, free lemonade will still flow at Bowen Field on July 10, according to chamber president Jeff Disibbio.

Wednesday, July 10, is Chamber Night at the Ballpark, and as part of the promotion, everyone will be able to get free lemonade and watch a ballgame for only $2.

"Chamber members will get in free," Disibbio said Wednesday. "For all other people we are going to pay for them to get in at $2. So for $2 baseball and free lemonade. Regardless of whether it is 90 degrees or not, we are giving everyone free lemonade."

The Chamber Night at the Ballpark promotion starts at 6:30 p.m. at Bowen Field on July 10.

While Nature's Air-Conditioned City has not yet hit 90 degrees this summer — despite a national heat wave — it has come close.

The thermometer used to determine the official temperature at the Mercer County Airport hit 88 degrees this past Saturday. The mercury at the airport is the official weather-record keeping observation point for Bluefield by the National Weather Service.

If Bluefield hits 90 degrees before July 10, Disibbio said locations have been selected for the distribution of free lemonade. They are city park in Bluefield, the Tailyard Dog Park and Jack Asbury Square in the town of Bluefield, Va.

Because of the ongoing demolition project in downtown Bluefield, Chicory Square can't be used. Disibbio said the distribution point at city park is still being worked out with the city, but would be visible from Stadium Drive and would most likely be located near the tennis courts.

"We are in negotiations," he said. "We've met with city officials and we are looking at a spot down there (at city park) where we could set up something that is a tad more permanent. But it is contingent upon what the city is working on and the path the city is going to take with adding some underground power lines and things like that for multiple events."

In the meantime, area residents have already taken to social media to complain about the official thermometer at the airport not yet hitting 90 degrees.

Disibbio said the Daily Telegraph's official Facebook page, as well as the chamber's official Facebook page, are both getting a lot of comments from people who are wondering why the city has not yet hit 90 degrees.

A high of near 87 was expected Wednesday in Bluefield.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens

