Free Krispy Kreme for all on National Doughnut Day. How to walk off with your favorite flavor

Krispy Kreme will be offering customers a free "favorite" doughnut on Friday, June 7 to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

The chain says they are the ultimate “doughnut lover destination” and that Friday, June 7 will be no exception.

“Krispy Kreme fans look forward to National Doughnut Day every year, and this year they can get their favorite for free,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer said in a statement. “It’s a sweet day all around.”

Fans of the sweet, doughy treat also be able to get a sweet deal on a dozen glazed doughnuts.

Here’s what to know.

When is National Donut Day?

National Donut Day, or Doughnut Day, falls on the first Friday of June. That's June 7 this year.

How do I get a free doughnut on National Doughnut Day?

Head over to your nearest Krispy Kreme to pick out your favorite doughnut in person on June 7. No purchase necessary.

Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion, according to Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme also is offering customers a chance to get a $2 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme shop here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Doughnut Day is almost here. How to get free Krispy Kreme.