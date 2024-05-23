Free 'Hop-On Hop-Off' bus service returns to Newport this summer. How it works

With summer just around the corner, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced the return of the popular free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport, beginning Friday, May 24.

The free service, funded by Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach). The service will be free through Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

“We're thrilled to bring back free 'Hop-On Hop-Off' seasonal service to Newport, offering a convenient and eco-friendly way for visitors and residents to explore this beautiful city,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim Chief Executive Officer. “This initiative not only helps reduce traffic congestion during the busy tourist season but also supports our commitment to sustainability. Thanks to the generous support from Discover Newport and the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, we’re able to provide accessible transit options that enhance the experience of Newport for everyone.”

A RIPTA trolley that will be used to provide free public transportation in Newport this summer.

Passengers can hop on and off at RIPTA bus stops along Routes 67 and 68 at no charge. Passengers can ride Route 67 to popular tourist destinations such as the Newport Mansions, Cliff Walk, Audrain Automobile Museum, International Tennis Hall of Fame and more. Route 68 service connects passengers to local beaches and the Cliff Walk.

“Given the success of the FREE trolley over the last two years, Discover Newport, in partnership with RIPTA, is pleased to once again support the Route #67 trolley. This free hop-on hop-off trolley encourages residents and visitors to park in the municipal lot and enjoy the ride down Bellevue Avenue. Having a free circulating trolley is an important step towards helping increase mobility to areas which historically have high visitation,” said Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport.

“I grew up riding RIPTA and have remained an avid rider ever since. Public transit partnerships like the ones we are proud to continue with these routes are important to improving traffic, mobility and equity in Newport,” said Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island; Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong; Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim chief executive officer; and Evan Smith, president and CEO of Discover Newport, stand in front of a RIPTA trolley.

“The Hop-On Hop-Off program allows people to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation without clogging our streets and filling our air with pollutants,” said Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island. “It also makes the beach safely accessible to residents of Newport’s North End, who otherwise might not be able to reach it. We are delighted to support this program for a fourth straight year.”

Schedules will be available at RIPTA.com and at the Newport Visitor Information Center located at 21 Long Wharf Mall. For more information, visit RIPTA.com/Newport or call 401-784-9500 x2012.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Free 'Hop-On Hop-Off' bus service returns to Newport this summer