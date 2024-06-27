Free fun in the Smokies? It's abundant, earning the national park a national honor

Hiking, biking, camping, picnicking and simply taking in the majestic views. That's what makes Great Smoky Mountains National Park the most visited national park in the United States, especially when those activities are free or low-cost.

The budget-friendly offerings within the park earned Great Smoky Mountains National Park a 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards honor in the best free attraction category, landing at No. 8.

10Best suggested checking out the wildlife at Cades Cove and the historical buildings on the park grounds. The park also has 150 trails and more than 100 waterfalls and cascades to explore.

The Smokies welcomed 13.3 million visitors in 2023, according to The National Park Service. Unlike many other national parks, Great Smoky Mountains National Park does not charge an admission fee.

But if you plan to visit the park for longer than 15 minutes, don't forget to buy a parking pass, which became required last year.

Best Free Attractions in the United States

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach, Florida) TECO Manatee Viewing Center (Apollo Beach, Florida) Cape May County Park and Zoo (Cape May Court House, New Jersey) U.S. Mint Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco, California) JC Raulston Arboretum (Raleigh, North Carolina) National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center (Columbus, Georgia) Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina and Tennessee) Freedom Trail (Boston, Massachusetts) Independence National Historical Park (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Chattanooga named on 10Best Most Walkable City list

Chattanooga also made one of the 10Best budget-friendly lists for being such a walkable city to visit, landing at No. 9.

The Tennessee Aquarium, the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, and the many local shops and boutiques in Chattanooga were highlighted by USA TODAY 10Best.

The full list of walkable cities to visit includes:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Providence, Rhode Island Key West, Florida St. Augustine, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Boston, Massachusetts Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York Chattanooga, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best in travel, lifestyle, and food and drink. A panel of industry experts nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories every week. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for four weeks.

