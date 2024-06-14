Free food: More than 30 locations in Canton area offering free meals for kids this summer

Brothers Maverick, 7, and Jax, 11, Dixon eat lunch at Perry High School. The district is among several organizations offering free meals this summer. (Credit: Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent)

Children can get a free meal this summer at more than 30 locations across Stark County.

Several school districts and organizations offer free meals to help feed children, many of whom depend on breakfast and lunch at school during the summer months.

Perry Local Schools Food Service Director Jill Sikora said the free meal program was off to a great start with more kids seeking a breakfast and lunch.

In the first week, they saw about 150 children eat a free meal. The first few weeks are usually a little slow, she said. Last year, about 50 kids came the first week of the program.

"It picks up once everyone starts to know about it and then when sports picks back up," Sikora said.

She credits the uptick in participants to a number of things, including more people knowing about the free food program as well as the increasing costs of groceries. The program also saw a jump in participants since the pandemic.

Research shows children with food insecurity can suffer from physical and mental health issues, which can lead to poor performance in the classroom.

They can experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems, including issues with language and motor skills.

Ensuring kids are fed will set them up for success, officials said.

Sikora said she worries about all of her students getting enough to eat during the summer break but especially those who get a free or reduced lunch at school.

"They can come here and get a good meal," she said, adding that participants will get a hot meal similar to what is served during the school year. Her menu includes homemade pizza, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, walking tacos and quesadillas. For breakfast, meals included mini pancakes, cereal and muffins.

Meals follow state guidelines for nutrition and include fruits and vegetables.

Where can I get a free meal for my child?

Unless specified, children 18 and younger can get a free meal at each of the listed sites, regardless of their family's income. Children with disabilities with an approved individual education program can be up to 21 and participate.

Children must eat meals at the site, except where the meal is provided through a backpack program or grab-and-go format. The child does not have to be a student in the school district where the food site is located. No registration is required.

Most sites are closed on June 19 and July 4 for holidays.

Case Kemp, 11, picks up his tray of food in the Perry High School cafeteria from food service worker Darlene Shreve during lunch last week. Perry is offering free breakfasts and lunches for children 18 and younger. (Credit: Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent)

Alliance

Alliance City Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

Alliance Early Learning School at South Lincoln, 701 N. Johnson Ave., breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through June 27.

Alliance Intermediate School at Northside, 701 N. Johnson Ave., breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through June 27.

Alliance Middle School, 3205 S. Union Ave., breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through June 27 and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 25.

Alliance High School, 400 Glamorgan St., breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 1.

Alliance Neighborhood Center, 405 S. Linden Ave., lunch from 11 to 11:25 a.m. through Aug. 1.

Maple Beach Park, 1295 Reed St., lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. July 1 through Aug. 1.

Memorial Park, 746 E. State St., lunch from 11:35 a.m. to noon July 1 through Aug. 1.

Brown

Brown Local Schools will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Malvern High School cafeteria, 3242 Coral Road NW, through Aug. 16.

Canton City

Canton City Schools will provide free breakfasts from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through July 26 at the Timken Career Center, 1312 14th St. SW.

Stark Hunger Task Force will pass out backpacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 15 at the Ken Weber Community Center Campus at Goodwill, 408 Ninth St. SW. The backpack includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two drinks. Backpacks are available to kids ages 3 to 17 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The task force has partnered with Stark Library to distribute backpacks through Aug. 2 at the following library locations:

Main Library, 715 Market Ave. N: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays

Madge Youtz Branch, 2921 Mahoning Road NE: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays

DeHoff Community Branch, 216 Hartford Ave. SE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays

Bags will distributed at the following bookmobile stops through Aug. 2:

Schreiber School, 1503 Woodland Ave. NW: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays

Linwood, 3331 14th St. SW: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Creek's Crossing, Edith Court N: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Jackson Sherrick, 1315 Gonder Ave. SE: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Mondays

Skyline Terrace, 635 Alan Page Drive SE: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays

Mahoning Manor, 1800 Regent Ave. NE: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays

Carrollton

Carrollton Exempted Village School District will provide grab-and-go breakfasts and lunch from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each week participants will receive five breakfasts and five lunches for pickup at the high school, 205 Scio Road NE.

Fairless

The Massillon Public Library and Stark County Hunger Task Force will provide a free bag of food to children ages 3 to 18 at the:

Barry Askren Branch, 1200 Market St. NE, Navarre, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Pam S. Belloni branch, 12000 Navarre Road SW, Brewster, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bags will be distributed through Aug. 15.

Lake

Love Our Community is offering free community summer meals. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 12 and dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15 at Memorial Park's closed pavilion, 335 Park Land Drive.

Delivery is available upon request. To request delivery, visit www.loveourcommunity.net.

Marlington

Marlington Local Schools will provide breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the high school, 10325 Moulin Ave. NE, Lexington Township.

Massillon

Massillon City Schools' food program begins June 10. Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Prepared meals also will be distributed at several sites through Aug. 2. Participants do not have to be Massillon students.

Distribution is from noon to 1 p.m. at:

Walnut Hills (playground and pavilion at Osage and Dixon Hilltop): Mondays

Corner of Tremont Avenue and Eighth Street (near former Demmer Hardware): Wednesdays

Reservoir Park, large pavilion off Sippo Boulevard NE: Fridays

Stark Hunger Task Force has teamed with the Massillon Public Library for distribution of backpacks through Aug. 15 at the main library, 208 Lincoln Way E, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Perry Twp.

Perry Local Schools will offer free breakfast from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the high school, 3737 13th St. SW.

Plain Township

Plain Local Schools will offer free meals at several locations, including lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ellisdale Apartments, 3809 31st. St. NE.

The Stark County Hunger Task and Stark Library will distribute bags of food for children between ages 3 and 18 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ellisdale Homes.

Sebring

Sebring Local Schools will distribute free meals from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday at McKinley High School, 225 E. Indiana Ave., through Aug. 1. The meal will include breakfast and lunch.

Food service worker Darlene Shreve serves lunches at Perry High School.

