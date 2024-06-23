Free fishing derby, community baby shower on Saturday

ALLIANCE − The Stark County Fatherhood Coalition is partnering with Family Empowerment Ministries to host a fishing derby and community baby shower Saturday at Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave. Both events are free and include lunch.

Fathers, mothers, and children of all ages are invited to attend and participate in the fishing derby. Fishing will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Park Lake. No registration is required for the fishing derby.

The baby shower will begin at 10 a.m. in Silver Park’s Main Pavilion and includes giveaways, baby supplies, health information and prize drawings. Participants must be pregnant or have a child younger than 2. To register, call Brenda Johnson at 330-913-7007.

Additional support for these events comes from Humana Healthy Horizons in Ohio and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood. The Stark County Fatherhood Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, administered through SCJFS’ Division of Child Support. Its mission is to improve the lives of children by encouraging and enabling fathers to take an active and positive role in their child’s life, according to a news release. The organization sponsors activities designed to strengthen families and educate the community.

For more information about the fishing derby or community baby shower, visit the Fatherhood Coalition’s Facebook page or call 330-451-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Free fishing derby, community baby shower June 29