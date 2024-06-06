Get free doughnuts + more with National Doughnut Day deals in the Charlotte area

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7 — and you can find deals, discounts and special offerings all over Charlotte to celebrate.

There are two doughnut holidays, by the way. The first is celebrated the first Friday in June in honor of Salvation Army Lassies serving doughnuts to World War I soldiers. (In fact, the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte plans to distribute doughnuts to first responders at MEDIC headquarters to mark the occasion.) The second celebration on Nov. 5 is also thought to have ties to the military but isn’t as well-documented.

In an case, two holidays mean double the doughnut deals, and we won’t argue with that. But we will share the best National Doughnut Day specials we’ve found in the Charlotte area:

Location: 1730 Abbey Place, Suite 4, Charlotte NC 28209

Beyond Amazing Donuts’ National Doughnut Day special is a four-count vanilla glaze doughnut box for $7.04 for walk-in customers only.

Location: 1710 Kenilworth Ave #220, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 9825 Sandy Rock Pl Suite 5B, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 9931 Rose Commons Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

North Carolina-based Duck Donuts will be offering free cinnamon sugar doughnuts to customers on June 7. You can stop by any location to get one with no purchase necessary.

Location: 14015 Conlan Circle, Suite C1, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 16609 Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 560 River Highway, Mooresville, NC 28117

Location: 9805-D Sandy Rock Place, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 330 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Location: 4625 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 115A, Charlotte, NC 28210

Duckworth’s is offering half price Cinnamon-Sugar Donut Holes, served with a rich cream cheese icing for dipping, to celebrate the day. With the deal, an order is $4.50.

Duckworth’s Cinnamon-Sugar Donut Holes.

Location: Multiple

Dunkin is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase on National Doughnut Day.

Location: Multiple

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut per guest during in-store visits, but specialty and limited-time doughnuts aren’t included in the June 7 special. No purchase is necessary.

Location: 155 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 8128 Providence Rd #1200, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 9723 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

On June 7, Link & Pin is offering half off its house-made doughnuts, making them $7.50. The doughnuts are coated in cinnamon-sugar and served with dipping sauces including Nutella, raspberry coulis and crème Anglaise.

Link & Pin’s house-made doughnuts.

Location: 1431 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 624 Jetton St., Davidson, NC 28036

Milkbread is offering $1 doughnuts June 7 when you purchase them in-store at the restaurant. There’s a limit of 12 per transaction.

Location: 3120 N. Davidson Street Charlotte, NC 28205

Reigning Doughnuts is offering half-off dozen boxes of doughnuts from June 7-9 when you order in person and say “Make It Reign” to a staff member at checkout. There’s a limit of two half-off boxes per customer.

Location: 1515 S Tryon St #105, Charlotte, NC 28203

The Salty will be celebrating National Donut Day this year with deals and promotions:

$5 off a half dozen pack

$10 off a dozen pack

50% off hot coffee travelers and cold brew growlers

Free delivery on orders placed through The Salty App

The Salty’s National Doughnut Day deals includes $5 off a half-dozen pack.

Location: 4245 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 1115 N Brevard St Stall #4, Charlotte, NC 28206

Suarez Bakery is giving away one free glazed doughnut per person until supplies run out. No purchase is necessary.

Location: 11025 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Location: 4205 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Your Mom’s Doughnuts will be giving away free doughnut holes, which come in glazed, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. No is purchase necessary, but stop in while supplies last.

Location: 2516 E Franklin Blvd Suite 9, Gastonia, NC 28056

Location: 624 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217 (opening soon)

Yummm Donut, the CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice winner for best doughnuts, will celebrate National Doughnut day by introducing two special, limited-time flavors.

