Free date ideas in Whatcom County: Stargazing spots; live music; scenic drives and more

Eating out at a restaurant or seeing a movie for a date is not as affordable as it used to be. To help you cut some corners while still having a fun date, The Bellingham Herald has put together a list of free date ideas in Whatcom County:

Visit Whatcom Falls Park

The stone bridge at Whatcom Falls Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Whatcom Falls Park has trails, covered picnic shelters, playgrounds, the scenic waterfalls and stone bridge, grills, a fishing derby pond and multipurpose fields.

People wade in Whatcom Creek at Whatcom Falls Park Friday, July 29, 2022, in Bellingham, Wash.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 1401 Electric Ave.

Attend a free event

The Herald puts together a monthly guide of local events, many of which are free! From trivia nights, free classes, parades and more, there are many free events in Bellingham.

Visit Boulevard Park

The Bellingham Boardwalk at Boulevard Park in Bellingham, Wash. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Boulevard Park is a beautiful spot for a free date, picnic or walk along the water. Visitors can walk along the boardwalk or use the park’s grills, playground, fishing dock, beach and picnic tables.

Walkers and others enjoy the sunshine Friday, March 17, 2023, at Boulevard Park on Bayview Drive in Bellingham, Wash. The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Boulevard Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 470 Bayview Dr. in Bellingham.

Drive down Chuckanut Drive Scenic Byway

Taking a drive could also be an easy, affordable date idea. The Chuckanut Drive Scenic Byway is known as a beautiful tree-lined road, no matter what season you drive it.

The sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from Chuckanut Drive in Bellingham, Wash., was spectacular. It featured a wave cloud, which are rows of cirrocumulus and altocumulus clouds in an undulating pattern.

“Chuckanut Drive is Washington State’s original scenic byway. Shown on maps as WA State Highway 11, the route begins at I-5 exit 231 in Burlington and continues 20 miles north to Bellingham. This is a favorite and historic entry into Whatcom County,” according to the Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism website.

Jump on Chuckanut Drive in Fairhaven at 103 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham.

Volunteer together

Bellingham and Whatcom County are full of nonprofits and organizations that need volunteers, even for only a few ours of work. The City of Bellingham has an online list of current volunteer opportunities and work parties. The Bellingham Food Bank, Lighthouse Mission Ministries, the Whatcom Human Society and the Whatcom Peace & Justice Center also offer volunteer opportunities.

Visit your local library

Library cards are free and offer more than just books for a date idea! Most libraries host free events, classes and book clubs for all ages. Check the Whatcom County Library System event calendar and the Bellingham Public Library’s event calendar for dates and locations.

Go hiking

Whatcom County has a wide variety of hiking trails. Whatcom County’s website has a list of popular parks and trails in the county, including trail details, addresses, hours and amenities.

Teddy Bear Cove south of Bellingham is a nice place to do a little bit of sun-lazing or tide-pool gazing during low tide. But be prepared that the hike home may be a bit of a grind.

Try out Lake Padden, Teddy Bear Cove, Semiahmoo Park and Nooksack Falls.

Nooksack Falls

Free live music

Bellingham has free live music available at parks and venues, especially during the summer months.

From July 10 through August 7, Downtown Sounds, an outdoor music festival, will host free weekly concerts in downtown Bellingham. This year’s lineup has not been announced yet.

The City of Bellingham will also host the 2024 Summer Concert Series in the Parks, free weekly concerts at Boulevard Park and Elizabeth Parks. The concerts run from June 28 through August 24, and a complete line up is posted online.

Go stargazing

Take a drive away from the city lights to go stargazing on your next late date night. The Washington Trail Association recommends stargazing at Artist Ridge in Whatcom County.

Rick Paul, left, and Sue Toy, right, walk along the Artist Ridge Trail, Aug. 26, 2014 at Artist Point. This week’s rain could complicate plans for a late-summer hike in the North Cascades, as forecasters say that snow will fall to elevations as low as 5,000 feet.

Artist Ridge Huntoon Point is up in the Mount Baker area, about an hour and a half from downtown Bellingham. The road up to Artist Ridge is closed in the winter season, but in summer is accessible to cars. Travel east on the Mount Baker Highway 542 until you reach the Artist Point parking lot at Heather Meadows.

Other parks in Whatcom County also offer an escape from city lights, such as Boulevard Park at 470 Bayview Dr. in Bellingham, Semiahmoo Park at 9261 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine, Lake Whatcom Park at 3220 Northshore Rd. in Bellingham and Birch Bay Park at 7419 Birch Bay Dr. in Blaine.