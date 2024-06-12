Free Career Camp offers the latest in career exploration for teens and young adults

ADRIAN — Free career camps are being offered this month to teens and young adults who are interested in career exploration and job readiness.

Hosted by Michigan Works Southeast and the Lenawee American Job Center, the camps are a one-day interactive event “that promises to keep attendees engaged through various activities including new virtual reality headsets,” a news release from Michigan Works Southeast said.

The first offering of Career Camp is Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is intended for teens, ages 14-17. Registration is required and can be completed at tinyurl.com/Career-Camp-June-13. Lunch will be provided, and all activities will take place at the Michigan Works Southeast space inside the Lenawee County Human Services Building in Adrian, 1040 S. Winter St.

The second offering of Career Camp is June 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is for teens and young adults ages 18-24. Registration for this session can be completed online at tinyurl.com/Career-Camp-June-28.

More information about Michigan Works Southeast can be found at mwse.org.

Michigan Works Southeast recently acquired Transfr virtual reality headsets that allow users to experience different career activities, the release said. “Assist with a knee surgery,” “Restore power to an entire town,” and “Assemble components of an EV battery” are just a few of the more than 20 interactive career modules students can explore.

Both sessions of Career Camp aim to feature hands-on career exploration, discovery of career interests and leveling up your work skills. Soft skill development, career exploration and labor market/industry exposure are the three areas of focus for the camp.

“Unlock your future at Career Camp 2024,” a news release said. “Explore careers, develop key skills and discover your path in a dynamic, hands-on day of learning.”

This is the first year the Career Camp is being offered to Lenawee teens and young adults, Michigan Works said.

“My goal is to engage young minds in career exploration and soft skills development,” Ashley Vandenbusche, manager of the Michigan Works Lenawee American Job Center said in the release. “I’m aiming to provide a fun, fast-paced and hands on environment that prepares participants for successful employment entry.”

Vandenbusche said she developed the program with a younger age group in mind.

“I want it to be a valuable day where the students learn about career opportunities and more about themselves,” she added.

