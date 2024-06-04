Free breakfast and lunch for Las Cruces kids

In an effort to keep the children of Las Cruces healthy and well fed during the summer, several free summer meals programs are now open.

On June 4, Las Cruces Public Schools began serving free breakfast and lunch meals at several locations.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd.

Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr.

Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr.

Loma Heights Elementary, 1600 E. Madrid

Mesilla Park Elementary, 955 W. Union Ave.

For more information about LCPS's Summer Meal Program call 575-649-5354.

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department also has several sites open for free summer meals.

“We invite every New Mexican family to take advantage of this incredible program,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “The Summer Food Service Program is free for all New Mexicans, regardless of income, and an easy way for families to ensure their children have nutritious meals during the busy summer months. With over 600 meal sites statewide, you are sure to find a location convenient to you.”

Children ages 1 through 18 can get meals free. Adults living iwth disabilities and who are receiving other services may qualify for free meals as well.

No registration or enrollment is necessary. Meals are available at the following sites in Las Cruces:

Butterfield Community Center, 9350 Berry Patch Lane

Doña Ana Elementary, 551 Camino de Flores

East Picacho Elementary, 4450 N. Valley Dr.

Mesa Middle School, 7225 Jornada Rd.

Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Pkwy.

Jornada Elementary, 3400 Elks Dr.

B.T. Washington elementary, 755 E. Chestnut

Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Drive

Valley View Elementary, 915 California Ave.

Centennial High School, 1950 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Arrowhead park ECHS, 3600 Arrowhead Dr.

Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd.

Services times vary. Visit https://summerfoodnm.org/meal-sites?search=Las%20Cruces to find detailed times for meal service.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Free breakfast and lunch now being served for Las Cruces kids