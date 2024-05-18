Free adoptions for some cats, dogs at Escambia County Animal Welfare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Animal lovers don’t have to reach into their pockets to adopt an adult cat or dog as the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare announced that they are continuing to offer free adoptions until the end of May.

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare said in a press release that the continuation of free adoptions is meant to “give our community a second chance to participate in the adoption special for the rest of the month.”

During the adoption special that has been extended to May 31, no adoption fee will be applied for cats and dogs one year or older. Puppies and kittens will be available but there will be an adoption fee of $50 for puppies and $25 for kittens. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to adoptions for Escambia County residents, according to the release.

“We have over 100 dogs and nearly two dozen cats ready to go home with you today,” said Director for the Department of Animal Welfare, John Robinson. “Adopting is a great way to give a pet a new home while also making space at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center for other animals in need.”

For a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24 Pet Connect. For more information on the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive, visit the Escambia Animal Welfare website.

