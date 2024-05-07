Free admission for moms Saturday at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

CANTON − All mothers will be admitted free to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Saturday to celebrate Mother's Day weekend.

The museum will present Science Saturday: "Prehistoric Creatures" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about the creatures that lived in Ohio from the Devonian period to the Ice Age. There will be crafts and activities. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s highlighted collection of fossil remains not on display, such as the Ohio state fossil, the trilobite. This workshop is included with paid admission to the museum.

Shows in the the Hoover-Price Planetarium are also included with admission. “Cosmic Kids” will be presented at 11 and 11:30 a.m. This 15-minute show designed for ages 3 and up includes the constellations, planets, light show and music.

“Universe at Large” will be presented at 1 and 2 p.m. This 30-minute show designed for ages 7 and up includes monthly highlights, latest news, and a night sky tour. Tickets are required for the planetarium shows and are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Admissions window.

The new Keller Gallery exhibition "A Constellation of Objects," featuring more than 200 artifacts in the museum's permanent collection that relate to the night sky, will be on view.

For more information about the museum, 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW,, visit www.McKinleyMuseum.org.

