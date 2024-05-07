Freddy’s brings back fan-favorite burger — plus a few new items. Here’s what to know

A Freddy’s fan favorite is back, but it won’t stick around.

Starting Wednesday, May 8, customers can get the pretzel bacon barbecue steakburger at participating Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations nationwide, the restaurant said.

It will return for a limited time alongside the new pretzel bacon barbecue chicken sandwich.

Freddy’s fans can try the pretzel bacon barbecue steakburger and chicken sandwich for a limited time starting May 8. Photo by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Customers have their pick of a beef patty or crispy chicken filet topped with onions, bacon slices, bourbon barbecue sauce and Fat Tire beer cheese on a toasted pretzel bun, according to a product description. The chicken sandwich also comes in a grilled version.

“Our Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger was such a hit with guests last year that we brought it back with different options,” Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer for Freddy’s, said in a news release.

The sandwiches aren’t the only items joining Freddy’s menu.

The Kansas-based burger chain is also launching a new line of “Freddy’s Frost” drinks in two flavors: lemon cream and orange cream. The frozen desserts feature lemonade blended with vanilla custard, with the orange cream one also having hints of orange in a nod to the classic Dreamsicle treat, according to Freddy’s.

The pretzel bacon barbecue sandwiches and Freddy’s Frosts will be available until July 2 in-store, online and on the Freddy’s mobile app, the restaurant said.

Pricing information wasn’t available.

Find your nearest Freddy’s here.

Whataburger debuts new milkshake, but it won’t stick around. When can you get it?

Popeyes puts a ‘golden’ twist on its chicken sandwich. When can you get it?

Chick-fil-A brings back retired favorite — but only in this city. Here’s what to know