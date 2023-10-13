Freddie Flintoff agrees compensation over Top Gear crash

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff was pictured in public for the first time since his accident when he led fielding drills with the England cricket team last month

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has reached a settlement with the BBC after he was hurt in an accident while filming Top Gear last year.

The Sun reported that the deal with BBC Studios was based on the ex-England cricketer missing out on two years of earnings - and worth £9m.

Filming of the series was suspended pending a review into the incident.

The payout will not be funded by the TV licence fee, as BBC Studios is a commercial arm of the broadcaster.

Flintoff's legal team told the newspaper that the former cricketer was still recovering from "life-alteringly significant" injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Following the crash on 13 December 2022 at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

"BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans," a statement from the company read.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

The BBC had already apologised to Flintoff in March over his injuries, as it announced a health and safety review of the show. It was expected to be undertaken by an independent third party.

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff took over as Top Gear's hosting trio in 2019

The external investigation is thought to be ongoing, though the results may not be made public.

BBC Studios conducted its own investigation of the accident.

Flintoff was interviewed twice during the two investigations commissioned by the BBC, the Sun reported.

A spokesperson for the Heath and Safety Executive said in March that the national regulator for workplace safety completed their inquiries into the incident and would not be investigating further.

Flintoff was pictured for the first time since the accident in September, as he led fielding drills with England players in Cardiff ahead of the team's one-day international with New Zealand. Scars were visible on his face and he had tape on his nose.

The 45-year-old former England captain retired from cricket in 2009 having played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s.

He joined BBC One's Top Gear as a host in 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. Their most recent series attracted an average audience of 4.5 million viewers.