Frasers Group Now Owns More Shares in Asos and Boohoo

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is sending the message that “now is a good time to invest”.

Frasers Group, whose majority owner is Ashley, has again taken bigger stakes in both Boohoo and Asos.

More from Sourcing Journal

Regulatory filings show that the company on Thursday raised its stake in Boohoo to 15.1 percent from its prior position of 13.4 percent. Frasers made its first “strategic investment” in Boohoo in June and raised it a month later to 6.8 percent from 5 percent. That increased to 10.4 percent in September. Although the CEO of Frasers is Michael Murray, Ashley is listed as the “ultimate controlling person” of the voting rights, according to the regulatory filings. Ashley stepped down from the CEO role in May 2022 and was succeeded by Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Similarly with Asos, Frasers on Friday raised its stake to nearly 22.8 percent from its previous stake of nearly 19.7 percent. Frasers took an initial 5 percent stake in the fast-fashion e-tailer in October 2022. Ashley is also listed as the “ultimate controlling person” in the Asos filings.

Questions continue to linger over whether Frasers might try to acquire enough shares in both e-tailers to eventually attempt a takeover. The company’s official position is that it invests to be a “supportive stakeholder” in fashion firms. It’s done that before with Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

But Ashley has built a reputation for wheeling and dealing, and is best known for his specialty in distressed retail. Perhaps that acumen is helping Ashley to see things that others can’t yet. Or past experiences might mean Ashley is taking a different tactic in how he plans future acquisitions.

Recent financial reports from Boohoo and Asos suggest they’re struggling to right the ship. Fueling the fire is the fact that both fast fashion brands also offer “synergies” with the digital fast-fashion brands that Frasers already owns, namely Missguided and I Saw It First.

Click here to read the full article.