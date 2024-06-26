Franklin's Ballpark Commons to host first Red, White and Brews Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1

ROC Ventures is hosting the inaugural Red, White and Brews Festival at the Luxe Golf Bays in Ballpark Commons on Sept. 1.

Patriotism is on the mind of many with the Fourth of July around the corner, including ROC Ventures, which has just announced its inaugural Red, White and Brews Festival coming to Ballpark Commons in September.

The event, to be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at the new Luxe Golf Bays, 7065 S. Ballpark Drive within Ballpark Commons, “celebrates and benefits our nation’s heroes and the Fisher House Wisconsin,” according to a June 24 news release from ROC Ventures.

Fisher House Wisconsin is located on the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center grounds at 5000 W. National Ave., offering 16 bedroom suites accommodating single guests or larger families at no cost. The goal is to help families support their loved ones while receiving care no matter how far away the VA may be for them.

Jackyl, Lita Ford, Count’s 77, Eliminator and Six Pack Sammy will perform from 1 to 10:30 p.m. while patrons enjoy a special food and drink menu featuring craft food plus cocktail, beer, wine bars and retail vendors.

The event is also the last stop on the Big Unit's Poker Run and Ride Sept. 1 which includes over 1,500 motorcyclists. The ride, celebrating its 17th year according to the official Facebook page, also benefits Fisher House Wisconsin. Riders begin at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and end at Luxe Golf.

Parking has been an issue for past events at Ballpark Commons with some residents and businesses complaining to the city. This event is prepaid parking only and ROC Ventures is encouraging guests who do not purchase parking to utilize rideshare services.

Tickets can be purchased as rwbfestivalmke.com. General admission is $55, VIP is $115 and suites are $1,250, according to the festival ticket page. Guests must be 21 years old or older.

No chairs, blankets, backpacks, outside food/drink, firearms or drugs are allowed.

The event will be cashless.

