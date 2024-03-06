The Fox Theatre Is The Best Music Venue In Georgia, According To Our Readers

One of my earliest memories of visiting Atlanta was when my grandmother took me to the Fox Theatre around Christmas to see The Nutcracker. It wasn’t the dancing or the music that mesmerized me but the building itself. The facade, adorned with arabesque patterns and pointed arches, was unlike anything I’d seen growing up in Savannah. We passed through the lavishly decorated lobby—with its marble columns, opulent gold leaf, and intricate mosaics—into the grand auditorium. I took in the large stage flanked by two towering minarets and the ceiling that shimmered like a starry night sky thanks to nearly 100 tiny crystal lights. When I eventually moved to Atlanta in 1987 to study architecture at Georgia Tech, the Fox Theatre was still every bit as enchanting to me. The theater has captured the hearts of Southern Living readers too—they voted it the best music venue in Georgia in the 2024 South's Best awards.

The History Of The Fox Theatre

It was originally designed to serve as a Yaarab Shriners temple, but the money ran dry. In a fateful turn of events, the auditorium was leased by William Fox’s production company and converted into one of the most distinctive theaters of all time. Its crown jewel is one of the biggest Möller organs in the world, dubbed “Mighty Mo,” which accompanies sing-alongs before showings in the summer. In 1929, the Fox opened its doors on Christmas Day with a screening of Steamboat Willie, offering a beacon of hope after the stock market crash.

For decades, it was the place to go for movies, concerts, and fine art performances. But by the 1960s, the Fox was suffering as the downtown area declined and suburban theaters became more popular. Locals, however, refused to let it fade into obscurity. In 1974, concerned citizens rallied and organized a group that was committed to preserving its architectural and historical significance. Through their massive fundraising efforts, the Fox was reborn and restored to its former glory. As the venue prepares for its upcoming centennial, this work continues with projects like fixing the turquoise onion dome on the roof.

The Fox Today

Over the years, I’ve attended concerts ranging from Erykah Badu to Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and each one was made more special because it happened there. Ask any Atlantan, and they’ll tell you the same. The Fox Theatre is an integral part of the city’s history and identity, and as long as its legacy lives on, it will illuminate the cultural landscape for generations to come

