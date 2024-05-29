These Fox Cities public libraries have summer reading programs available for all ages

Summer vacation is coming up, and when school's out, there are plenty of opportunities for kids to keep learning. While parents can take kids to a new playground, go to the zoo, or visit a new festival, one of the simplest ways to help kids go on a new adventure is to encourage them to try a new book.

Summer reading programs available at libraries around the Fox Valley can help motivate kids. And these programs aren't just for kids: If the adults in their lives need some extra incentives to read, these libraries also have programs to help them to tackle their backlog.

Here are five Fox Cities-area libraries with summer reading programs for all ages.

Britany Mueller enjoys unseasonably warm temperatures reading a book and spending time with her dog Dixie in March in Appleton.

Appleton Public Library, 3000 E. College Ave.

Despite moving to a temporary location for a second time this year, programming at the Appleton Public Library is alive and well.

The library has summer reading programs for all ages starting June 8 with a kickoff party at the library, according to the library website.

Kids can either pick up a reading log at the library or print one out, while teens and adults need to register in person starting June 8. All three levels track their reading time from June 9-Aug. 17 to enter a drawing for a prize. While supplies last, every participant gets a chance to choose a free book.

Kids can have the adults in their life read aloud to them to count towards their reading log, but the kids also need to complete other activities, like learning a new song, blowing bubbles or re-reading a favorite story, to receive the free book and get a chance to win the grand prize at the end of the summer.

Appleton Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at apl.org.

Elisha D. Smith Public Library, 440 First St., Menasha

While the Elisha D. Smith Public Library is undergoing renovation this year, the library plans to start its summer reading program once it moves to its temporary location July 1 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, according to Kirk Moore-Nokes, the library's programming services manager.

The library will close for its move starting May 25, with holds to pick up in Menasha suspended starting May 15. Until then, the library's hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Moore-Nokes encouraged patrons to follow the library's Facebook page for further details and updates about the summer reading program. Learn more about the library at menashalibrary.org.

Little Chute Public Library, 625 Grand Ave., Little Chute

All ages can stop by the Little Chute Library starting June 3 to pick up materials for the library's summer reading program. Here's how it works, according to programming librarian Taylor Weinfurter:

The program is divided into five "summer reading adventure cards" with new challenges available every two weeks. The cards have 10 age-appropriate challenges to complete over those two weeks.

The challenges will be available from June 3-15, June 17-29, July 1-13, July 15-26, and July 29-Aug. 10. Over those two-week periods, if participants complete all 10 activities, they can turn the finished card into the library for a small prize and a chance to win a larger prize on Aug. 10.

The cards are available for four age groups: preschool, kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth grade through high school, and adult.

The Little Chute Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Learn more at littlechutelibrary.org.

Kaukauna Public Library, 207 Thilmany Road, Suite 200, Kaukauna

The Kaukauna Public Library's summer reading program this year has both paper and paperless options for all ages — and you can participate even if you can't get to the library in person right away, according to its website.

The program is for all ages and starts June 6, with signup starting May 15. The Kaukauna Library will use a program called Beanstack, available either online or through an app, to help patrons track their reading and for challenges to win prizes.

When you register on Beanstack, you can sign up either just yourself or your entire family and start working on the summer reading program from home. If you win a prize, the library asks that you still stop by in person to pick it up.

If you prefer to use a paper tracker, you can print them from the library's website or pick one up at the library. The paper trackers are available for kids in both English and Spanish and for adults in English.

Kaukauna Public Library is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find out more at kaukaunalibrary.org.

Kimberly Public Library, 515 W. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly

The library plans to kick off its summer reading program with a concert by Tom Pease at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. June 12 at the Kimberly Amphitheater, 800 W. Kimberly Ave.

The library's summer reading program begins June 10 and runs to Aug. 3, according to youth services librarian Ann Hardginski. Hardginski said patrons can sign up at the library starting May 28.

Four reading programs are available: one for babies and toddlers from birth to age 2, kids age 3 through fifth grade, teenagers from sixth to 12 grades, and adults. All ages track their time spent reading, and once they reach their goals, the library will give out prizes to babies and kids and chances to win a grand prize to kids, teens and adults.

Kimberly Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Learn more at kimberlypubliclibrary.org.

Rebecca Loroff is a K-12 education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton-area summer library reading programs for 2024