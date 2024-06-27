FOX 8 family grows: Meet Meteorologist James Parish

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our FOX 8 family continues to grow!

FOX 8 News in the Morning welcomed Meteorologist James Parish Thursday morning.

He grew up in Summit County watching Dick Goddard and especially loved watching those snowfall forecasts as a kid.

He has a 7-month-old child with his wife. He and his wife were married at Disney World, he shared with the crew.

He’s also an avid fisherman and loves fishing with his dad.

The FOX 8 Morning team said it was his destiny to be in Cleveland.

“It’s good to be destined to be at FOX 8,” he said.

You can watch James on Saturdays and Sundays at 6 & 10 on FOX 8.

