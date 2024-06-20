Fourth Person Arrested in Connection to Murders of Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson, and Jack Carter Rhoad

The ongoing investigation into the murders of Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson, and Jack Carter Rhoad has taken a new turn. Shortly after the bodies of the three missing surfers were found near Ensenada, Mexico in northern Baja, police arrested Jesús Gerardo, Cristian Alejandro, and Ari Gisel in connection to the disappearances. Gerardo was initially charged with “forced disappearance” but local authorities said at the time murder charges would also follow.

Now multiple news outlets in Australia are reporting that a fourth person has been arrested in the investigation. Local authorities in Ensenada have not released any other details about the identity of the new arrest.

Police still believe the murders were the result of a robbery gone wrong. The three surfers first went missing sometime around the weekend of April 27. The ensuing investigation led to the arrests of the first three suspects as well as the discovery of a well the following weekend that contained the bodies. An additional body of a landowner that apparently had been there for much longer was found in the same well, which authorities believed was the victim of another crime.

Jesús Gerardo, whom investigators have labeled as the “ringleader” of the robbery and murders, will be held behind bars until his next court hearing in November.

