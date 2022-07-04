These are grand old sales, these are high-flying sales.... (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

It's Fourth of July! Happy Independence Day! But while you may be busy right now grilling, swimming, partying or sun worshiping, might we ask you to take a moment to consider your indoor-entertainment life? Let's face it, at the (literal) end of the day, you're going to spend a lot more time this year flopped across your couch than prostrate atop a sand dune. And while you've spared no effort or expense to update your summertime wardrobe and fit out your backyard cookout gear, you might want to have a look at the amazeballs TV deals to be had this holiday weekend.

So...whether you're champing at the bit for that new award-bait HBO series, the upcoming World Cup or the U.S. Open, we've got a set to fit your wants, needs and budget. All the heavy hitters are represented — Sony, Samsung, LG, Toshiba and more — at lowest-ever prices. So read on and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve.

19 to 49 inches

Nobody's disputing that, when it comes to home-video enjoyment, size matters. But, while you can (and will, below) see plenty of deals for sets ranging upward of 75 inches, sometimes really nice things come in smaller packages. That's true especially if you're in the market for a second (or third) television, maybe something for the den, bedroom or dorm room.

Oh, it's Onn! Just $124 for a 32" set! (Photo: Walmart)

With that we give you the Onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV. "We're Onn to something here," says Walmart of this set and, in addition to admiring the megaretailer's affinity for bad puns, we're inclined to agree. Its DLED display features 720p resolution (yes, you can find a higher number out there, but for a set of this size, you'll get way more than ample clarity with this), and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Use it to watch shows and movies via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna (for you cord cutters who still like to check in on your local broadcast channels) and, of course, wireless streaming. Have we mentioned that Roku is built in? Have we also mentioned that right now it's just $124?

This baby's gotten a lot of love from Walmart shoppers. Says one: "I truly love this TV. It's nice looking, lightweight, and has super fast downloading speed. Every app runs great and I love I can cast to the TV from my phone.... Everything on this TV is perfect."

$124 $144 at Walmart

50 to 55 inches

Scoring this big, brawny TCL set for less than 300 bucks = some TLC for your credit card balance. (Photo: Walmart)

Sometimes just a couple of numbers tell you all you need to know: 55 inches and less than 300 bucks. Can't beat that with a bat! In case you're a tech naif, the "4K" in this TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV means that its picture quality has four times the resolution of Full HD (not so "full" after all, is it?).

It's a boon for the streaming set, allowing you to create a personalized home screen via which you can access hundreds of streaming channels and over half a million movies and TV episodes! Oh, and you can navigate its voice-control function among your favorite sites and apps without even using a remote. Still got one foot in the pre-Netflix world? This set has a built-in digital tuner, which means you'll have access to all your local broadcast channels. Take that, cable company!

"This TCL Roku TV is amazing," said one very satisfied customer. "It has the brightest color without any glare. It was very easy to set up with the remote and guided me through it step by step.... The picture is sharp and the colors are bright. It allows Chromecast set up as well as Apple Airplay and has all the latest apps from HBO Max to Apple TV.... This is the best TV that I have seen, for an incredible price."

$298 $600 at Walmart

65 inches and up

In case you haven't noticed, this summer's sports, movies and TV offerings are massive — maybe you should finally have a TV set to match. Just sayin'... (Photo: Amazon)

Here's one for those of you who crave a prestige brand and supersized screen. This 75" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV has got the Sony name and a screen size that's bigger than most of us! It's also got Dolby Vision HDR (that's "high dynamic range," FYI), compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, and a 120HZ refresh rate. What does that mean? It means no compromise in clarity during blink-and-you-missed it moments during live sports, video games and action movies. That is refreshing!

So, yeah, this set's still on the high end, price-wise. But, first of all, well, you get what you pay for, and this kind of state-of-the-art quality doesn't come cheap. Second: It's $100 off. Considering that the Sony name means you can count on a decade or more's worth of top-of-the-line viewing, you'll be enjoying this set for pennies a day! That's some Scrooge-level frugality.

"All I gotta say is this thing is beyond imagination," reported one shopper. "So far so perfect! I'll definitely recommend it." Us too.

$1,198 $1,300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

