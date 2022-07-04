The 35 best July 4th TV sales across the web — save up to 50%
It's Fourth of July! Happy Independence Day! But while you may be busy right now grilling, swimming, partying or sun worshiping, might we ask you to take a moment to consider your indoor-entertainment life? Let's face it, at the (literal) end of the day, you're going to spend a lot more time this year flopped across your couch than prostrate atop a sand dune. And while you've spared no effort or expense to update your summertime wardrobe and fit out your backyard cookout gear, you might want to have a look at the amazeballs TV deals to be had this holiday weekend.
So...whether you're champing at the bit for that new award-bait HBO series, the upcoming World Cup or the U.S. Open, we've got a set to fit your wants, needs and budget. All the heavy hitters are represented — Sony, Samsung, LG, Toshiba and more — at lowest-ever prices. So read on and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve.
19 to 49 inches
Nobody's disputing that, when it comes to home-video enjoyment, size matters. But, while you can (and will, below) see plenty of deals for sets ranging upward of 75 inches, sometimes really nice things come in smaller packages. That's true especially if you're in the market for a second (or third) television, maybe something for the den, bedroom or dorm room.
With that we give you the Onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV. "We're Onn to something here," says Walmart of this set and, in addition to admiring the megaretailer's affinity for bad puns, we're inclined to agree. Its DLED display features 720p resolution (yes, you can find a higher number out there, but for a set of this size, you'll get way more than ample clarity with this), and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Use it to watch shows and movies via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna (for you cord cutters who still like to check in on your local broadcast channels) and, of course, wireless streaming. Have we mentioned that Roku is built in? Have we also mentioned that right now it's just $124?
This baby's gotten a lot of love from Walmart shoppers. Says one: "I truly love this TV. It's nice looking, lightweight, and has super fast downloading speed. Every app runs great and I love I can cast to the TV from my phone.... Everything on this TV is perfect."
More 19- to 49-inch sales:
Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Samsung 32" Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV, $228 (was $429), walmart.com
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV, $170 (was $270), amazon.com
Philips 43" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant, $288 (was $438), walmart.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $90 (was $170), amazon.com
Hisense 40" Class 2K FHD LED Roku Smart TV, $178 (was $224), walmart.com
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $370), amazon.com
LG Electronics 24LM530S-PU 24-Inch HD webOS 3.5 Smart TV, $157 (was $190), amazon.com
Hisense 43" Class 2K FHD LED Roku Smart TV, $198 ($249), walmart.com
RCA 32" Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED Television, $138 (was $248), walmart.com
JVC 43" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Roku Smart TV, $248 (was $278), walmart.com
50 to 55 inches
Sometimes just a couple of numbers tell you all you need to know: 55 inches and less than 300 bucks. Can't beat that with a bat! In case you're a tech naif, the "4K" in this TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV means that its picture quality has four times the resolution of Full HD (not so "full" after all, is it?).
It's a boon for the streaming set, allowing you to create a personalized home screen via which you can access hundreds of streaming channels and over half a million movies and TV episodes! Oh, and you can navigate its voice-control function among your favorite sites and apps without even using a remote. Still got one foot in the pre-Netflix world? This set has a built-in digital tuner, which means you'll have access to all your local broadcast channels. Take that, cable company!
"This TCL Roku TV is amazing," said one very satisfied customer. "It has the brightest color without any glare. It was very easy to set up with the remote and guided me through it step by step.... The picture is sharp and the colors are bright. It allows Chromecast set up as well as Apple Airplay and has all the latest apps from HBO Max to Apple TV.... This is the best TV that I have seen, for an incredible price."
More 50- to 55-inch sales:
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV, $698 (was $750), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 (was $560), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $260 (was $470), amazon.com
Philips 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV, $318 (was $348), walmart.com
Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $430), amazon.com
Samsung 50" Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV, $378 (was $438), walmart.com
Hisense A6 Series 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $318 (was $349), amazon.com
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $240 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, $628 (was $850), amazon.com
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (was $450), walmart.com
Hisense XClass TV 50" 4K UHD A6 Smart Series, $295 (was $348), walmart.com
65 inches and up
Here's one for those of you who crave a prestige brand and supersized screen. This 75" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV has got the Sony name and a screen size that's bigger than most of us! It's also got Dolby Vision HDR (that's "high dynamic range," FYI), compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, and a 120HZ refresh rate. What does that mean? It means no compromise in clarity during blink-and-you-missed it moments during live sports, video games and action movies. That is refreshing!
So, yeah, this set's still on the high end, price-wise. But, first of all, well, you get what you pay for, and this kind of state-of-the-art quality doesn't come cheap. Second: It's $100 off. Considering that the Sony name means you can count on a decade or more's worth of top-of-the-line viewing, you'll be enjoying this set for pennies a day! That's some Scrooge-level frugality.
"All I gotta say is this thing is beyond imagination," reported one shopper. "So far so perfect! I'll definitely recommend it." Us too.
More 65"-and-up sales:
Samsung 65-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $650 (was $800), amazon.com
VIZIO 65" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, $598 (was $678), walmart.com
Samsung 70" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $628 (was $750), walmart.com
Toshiba 75-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $700 (was $1,400), amazon.com
Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR, $448 (was $498), walmart.com
VIZIO 70" Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, $798 (was $927), walmart.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV, $1,597 (was $2,500), amazon.com,
Hisense 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $1,200 (was $1,850), amazon.com
Sony 65" Class KD65X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $998 (was $2,000), walmart.com
TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $700 (was $983), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $829), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
