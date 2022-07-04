The single best July 4th deals at 14 top retailers — from Amazon to Zappos

Save a bundle on clothes, accessories, beauty essentials, household goods and more. Now's the moment for a spring-to-summer refresh!

Ask us what's our favorite thing about the 4th of July, and we'll say parades, sparklers, hot dogs, and — oh yeah — some of the year's best prices on gear we can't live without. July 4 deals are legendary, and this year's batch is hot as ever. Discounts of 50% or more are popping on everything from handbags to kitchen appliances. So here you have it: the best July 4 sales across the web. Whether you're in the market for summer or just squirreling away staples for back to school, you'll find everything you're looking for and then some. Summer's officially in session. Shop for it now and save big.

Amazon

A smart TV for a smart price (just $90!). (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you use it in your kitchen, bedroom, guest room or even as a monitor, this 24-inch Insignia Smart TV has all the bells and whistles of a much bigger TV, but for just $90. It has a crisp picture and vivid colors. The audio, too, is top-notch. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews, and it's beloved for its incredible resolution and value. Need we say more?

$90 $170 at Amazon

Coach Outlet

A classic Coach tote on sale. (Photo: Coach Outlet)

Coach is all about timeless style, crafted to last. With incredible July 4 deals at Coach Outlet, you'll be able to save an extra 15% off already marked-down styles. That includes massive savings on famous Coach bags, like the best-selling Zip Top Tote in Signature Canvas. On sale for 61% off and just $109, down from $279, it's got a roomy interior ideal for toting your laptop, your makeup bag — and all the cash you just saved. Available in three gorgeous shades.

$109 $278 at Coach Outlet

QVC

Step out in style. (Photo: QVC)

QVC is a reliable source for deals year-round, but today is truly one for the history books. One of the biggest markdowns is on a pair of Clarks Cloudsteppers — these have an adorable bow and are impossibly soft, so we bet you won't be satisfied with just a single pair. They also hardly take up any space in a carry-on, making them the perfect shoes to take with you for your summer travels. Don't forget: You can score $15 off your first QVC order with code OFFER.

$36 $69.50 at QVC

HSN

For even, natural tanning, this foam is your friend. (Photo: HSN)

This 4th of July, the only thing that should be cooking are burgers on the grill. Avoid getting burned and give yourself a safe, shimmering tan with this foolproof mousse from Tan Luxe. Packed with hydrating vitamins, raspberry seed oil and aloe vera, it deepens the color of your skin in four to six hours. Smooth on the lightweight, foamy formula in the morning before you hit the pool, and you'll have suntanned legs before you hit the beach.

$80 $104 at HSN

Target

Midsummer nights call for this adorable fire pit. (Photo: Target)

While Target has no shortage of deals at any time of year, the retailer has pulled out all the stops for July 4. One of the biggest markdowns is on this stunning fire pit, which effortlessly adds a touch of class to any outdoor tabletop you're working with. It's easy to set up, and provides just the right amount of flame for even a small space. After-dinner s'mores, anyone?

$63 $90 at Target

Walmart

The simplest streaming ever, courtesy of Roku. (Photo: Walmart)

Over 50% off —that's how affordable this best-selling TCL Roku Smart TV is during Walmart's stellar July 4th sale. Why is it so popular, you might ask? Well, in addition to its sparkling HD display, it's equipped with the most straightforward user interface ever. No more scrolling back and forth from app to app, trying to remember which one lets you watch Law & Order: SVU for free. Your MFSP (most frequently streamed programs) get saved on your home screen for instant access. The remote also has fewer than half the buttons most remotes have. Our input? Excellent!

$398 $800 at Walmart

Home Depot

You've been rewarded for waiting on that new bed: Save big on this mattress today! (Photo: Home Depot)

Home Depot might not be at the top of your list of places to shop for a new mattress, but it should be. The retailer has an expansive selection of options, and many are on sale right now for the 4th of July. This Lucid gel-infused foam mattress is arguably the biggest steal of the bunch, at $268 off. It's 10 inches thick, infused with cooling gel, and ventilated throughout so it won't feel stuffy, even on hot nights like these.

$350 $618 at Home Depot

Amazon Fashion

So comfortable, you'll never want to take them off. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is, of course, the place where you can get just about everything — and that includes a wide variety of wardrobe essentials — on sale! What's more popular and necessary right now than a pair of adventure-ready sneakers? You can expect to save big on a ton of styles, including our favorite comfy kicks, the STQ Women's Fashion Sneakers.

$39 $71 at Amazon

Backcountry

Sleep on clouds, anywhere on earth. (Photo: Backcountry)

Have a camping trip lined up for this summer? Backcountry has virtually everything you need for the ultimate trek (or hike, or ski, or surf...basically any sort of outdoor activity). One standout? This inflatable sleeping pad for two. Unfurl it for a comfy night's sleep, then deflate it and roll it up to get on with your adventures.

$38 $95 at Backcountry

Nordstrom

The perfect summer dress. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Stop your search: The ultimate wear-everywhere summer dress is right here. It has a pretty V-neckline, an empire waist and flowy, fluttery skirt. Pair with sandals, heels or even a pair of sneakers — there's no wrong way to wear this effortless frock.

Are you a Nordstrom cardholder? Select cardholders can start shopping the sale early, on July 6, before it opens to everyone on the 15th.

$48 $68 at Nordstrom

REI

The comfiest pants, available in a myriad colors. (Photo: REI)

Leggings with pockets —what could be better? Well, leggings with pockets for 50% off. This durable, opaque REI pair is just $35 now during the outdoor outfitters' July 4th sale. They come in seven colors (including black and gray in case lilac isn't your thing). Some workout pants that cost over $100 need to be treated like delicates. Consider these the hiking boots of athletic wear. The only reason you need to line-dry them is if you're doing the wash in the creek by your campsite.

$35 $70 at REI

Wayfair

Outdoor durability, indoor style. (Photo: Wayfair)

Whether you need to zhuzh up your patio, cozy up your bedroom or make your kitchen a place you actually want to be in, Wayfair's July 4th sale is going to make it easy (and cheaper!) to do just that. Save big on a nearly endless amount of furniture, decor and more. One standout pick? This gorgeous curved wicker sectional, which seats up to six people.

$570 $1500 at Wayfair

Zappos

Seaworthy sandals. (Photo: Zappos)

Need a sturdy pair of sandals? Zappos is having a huge July 4th sale on thousands of items — find them all here, and score up to 70% off. These Clarks sandals come in 20 colors and are comfy enough, according to one satisfied shopper, to get your feet through an entire day at Walt Disney World unscathed. (The Theme Park Test is the true test for any shoe that claims to be comfortable.) No blisters, no problems.

$33 $55 at Zappos

Kate Spade

This Kate Spade purse in Heirloom Tomato is perfectly in season. (Photo: Kate Spade)

Nothing says "class" like a Kate Spade bag. This adorable little firecracker is the piece of flair you'll carry for the rest of the summer, and right now it's on sale for just $129, down from $358, with the code EXTRA40. Slip it onto your arm or clip on the crossbody strap for hands-free convenience, and make a colorful statement.

Want to save even more? Shop Kate Spade Surprise and save up to 75%.

$129 $358 at Kate Spade

