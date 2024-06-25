Fourth of July in Las Cruces: Parades, fireworks and celebration schedule

The City of Las Cruces announced its annual 4th of July Celebration schedule.

The free two-day event begins July 3 with the Electric 5k and One-mile Fun Run, followed by the Electric Light Parade. The run begins and ends at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, with a turn-around at Apodaca Park. The Electric Light Parade, “Rockin’ in the USA!” begins at Apodaca Park and finishes at the Maag Softball Complex.

The City and New Mexico State University (NMSU) are teaming up to host the annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks display, at Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park. The Black Jacket Symphony will make its Las Cruces debut performing the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, and Prince’s “Purple Rain”, plus greatest hits.

The annual fireworks display will begin immediately following the concert.

Here's the list of events for July 4, 2024 in Las Cruces

July 3, 2024, Electric Light Parade

7:30 p.m. - Electric 5K & One-mile Fun Run

The race starts at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. For race details contact the Las Cruces Running Club at Electric 5k (runsignup.com).

9 p.m. - Electric Light Parade

The parade begins at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave., and travels south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and ends at the Maag Softball Complex. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ in the USA!”

July 4, 2024, Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park (3205 Arrowhead Dr., NMSU campus)

6 p.m. - Black Jacket Symphony “Saturday Night Fever”

8 p.m. - Black Jacket Symphony – Princes “Purple Rain”

9:45 p.m. - Annual Fireworks Display

Gates open at 4 p.m. There will be a bag check. Food vendors will be on site. No grilling, personal fireworks, RVs, or overnight parking will be allowed.

Alcohol will be available for purchase and consumption at specific designated areas. No outside alcohol allowed.

Food and drinks are allowed (but no glass containers). Bring chairs, blankets, personal umbrellas, sunscreen, and a hat.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575-541-2550.

