Fourth of July fireworks and more in Hagerstown, Franklin County and Eastern Panhandle

Tri-State residents looking for fireworks, live music and large gatherings to celebrate the United States' Independence Day have several options to choose from across the Tri-State area.

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra's Salute to Independence will be on July 3 on the Hagerstown Community College campus.

Other community Fourth of July celebrations include ones in Hagerstown, Williamsport, Clear Spring and Boonsboro in Washington County; Waynesboro, Chambersburg and Shippensburg in Franklin County, Pa.; the Martinsburg area in Berkeley County, W.Va., and Shepherdstown in Jefferson County, W.Va.

Saturday, June 29

Berkeley County, W.Va., Independence Celebration

Berkeley County's Independence Celebration at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport starts at 3 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The rain date, for fireworks only, is July 6, according to the event's website. There is free parking off Novak Drive in designated parking spots. There also will be a paid shuttle service with shuttle parking off of Airport Road in designated areas. Shuttle passes can be purchased, for $10 a car, online. There will be live music starting at 4:30 p.m., food trucks, a beer garden and children's activities. Musical performers include the J3 Band, the Nathan Bartgis Band and 38 Special. The free event is being put on by The MRB Foundation for the third year. The Capital Wing will be offering flights, for a fee, in a World War II Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane, according to a release from the Virginia outfit.

Wednesday, July 3

Boonsboro Independence Day Celebration

Boonsboro's Independence Day Celebration includes fireworks, the Rohrersville Band and food, vendors at Shafer Park, Interim Town Manager Kim Miller said. The event begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m., according to the town's website. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets. The rain date is July 6.

Clear Spring Independence Jam

The Clear Spring Independence Jam starts at 6 p.m. in front of Clear Spring High School. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m., according to the event's Facebook page. Festivities include music by the Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band and a free kids area with prizes. There will be food vendors. There is no rain date.

Maryland Symphony's Salute to Independence

Salute to Independence at 8 p.m. at Hagerstown Community College's Alumni Amphitheater. The Maryland Symphony Orchestra will perform patriotic music starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. and are rain or shine. The campus opens at 6 p.m. No tickets required for free community event. The amphitheater has about 400 stadium-style seats. There also is lawn seating for about 2,000 more people. Parking can be accessed via the main campus entrance off Robinwood Drive and the back way via Yale Drive.

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra performs Friday night during the Salute to Independence at Hagerstown Community College's amphitheater.

Thursday, July 4

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee Celebration

The Waynesboro (Pa.) Summer Jubilee Celebration will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a 1-mile kid's fun run and end with fireworks that start at dark. The Jubilee will be in a large field, across from Waynesboro Hospital, at 500 E. Main St., according to the event's Facebook page. The Fourth of July parade along Main Street starts at 9:30 a.m. and the flag-raising is set for 11 a.m. There will be food and craft vendors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and kids craft vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities include live music throughout the day and evening, concluding with Rich Fehle leading up to the fireworks. No rain date.

Shepherdstown's Fourth of July parade and picnic

The Rotary Club of Shepherdstown (W.Va.) is organizing the parade and picnic, with the approximately hourlong parade starting at 11 a.m. on German Street in downtown Shepherdstown. After the parade, a picnic will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the pavilion at Morgan's Grove Park on Kearneysville Pike (W.Va. 480), southwest of town. The Speakeasy Boys and the Gypsy Ramblers will perform at the picnic. There will be free children's activities including a waterslide, scavenger hunt, water balloon toss and face painting. The Rotary will be selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and nonalcoholic beverages, with proceeds helping to cover the event's costs. Amy & Alex's Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee will be selling ice cream. Attendees can bring their own picnics if they prefer. There will be parade parking in Shepherd University parking lots next to downtown and plenty of space for parking at the park, according to a Rotary news release.

Chambersburg, Pa., Independence Day Celebration

The Independence Day Celebration starts at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Drive (off Stouffer Avenue), Chambersburg. There will be food trucks, beer tents, live music, games/demonstrations, inflatables and more. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. The Chambersburg Aquatic Center will be open 1-8 p.m., with water games and events throughout the day. There’s no cost to enter the park, but regular fees apply to enter the aquatic center. Rain date for fireworks: July 6.

Shippensburg Fourth of July Community Fireworks

Fourth of July Community Fireworks at Shippensburg Memorial Park, Park Place. The gates to Veterans Memorial Field at the park will open at 5 p.m. Shippensburg Town Band plays at 8. Fireworks launch at about 9:30. Host Shippensburg Community Park and Recreation encourages guests to bring chairs, blankets and pack a picnic. Free.

The July 4th celebration at Byron Memorial Park in Williamsport in 2023.

Williamsport Independence Day Celebration

Williamsport Independence Day Celebration is Fourth of July evening at Byron Memorial Park, with a concert and fireworks, Town Manager Chad Rooney said. The Williamsport Community Band will perform patriotic music starting at 7:30 p.m. and finish shortly before the fireworks. There will be food vendors, including Antietam Dairy. The fireworks are scheduled to start around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. near Springfield Barn. The rain date for the fireworks is July 5.

Hagerstown Fourth of July Fireworks

Starfire Corporation is producing the City of Hagerstown's Fourth of July fireworks show at Fairgrounds Park starting around 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 5. There will not be food or drink vendors at this year's event, according to the city's website. City officials encourage attendees to bring their own food and beverages, but to remember that alcohol, tobacco products and personal fireworks are not permitted in city parks. As of 4 p.m. on July 4, on-street parking will not be permitted along parts of Cleveland Avenue and Security Road near the park. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be some lane or road closures, including Cannon Avenue from Jefferson to North Mulberry streets.

