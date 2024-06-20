When are Fourth of July fireworks in Green Bay area, northeastern Wisconsin? Here's a list.

Green Bay's Fire Over the Fox will be held July 4 in downtown Green Bay.

Looking to view fireworks during the July Fourth holiday? Displays generally start after dusk, sometime between 9:15 and 9:45 p.m., unless stated otherwise. Here’s a list for greater Green Bay and northeastern Wisconsin.

July 3

Clintonville — W. A. Olen Park, 10 Memorial Circle. Food and music throughout the event

Egg Harbor — Harbor View Park, 7809 State 42. New this year: The fireworks will be shot from a barge in the harbor allowing the beach to stay open.

Kewaunee — Lakehaven Hall, 96 Ellis St., Kewaunee. Events begin at 3 p.m.

Maplewood — Best viewed from the Baumann Ball Park/Forestville Town Hall on Door County H, town of Forestville. Rain date is July 4

Shawano — Shawano Municipal Airport, 248 Airport Road.

July 4

Baileys Harbor — over Lake Michigan, launched from Anclam Park. Other events held all day.

Bonduel — Village Park, Park Street. Other events begin at 11 a.m.

Gillett — Zippel Park, 150 N. McKenzie St. Events also run 4 p.m. to midnight July 3 and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4. Fireworks on July 4

Gills Rock — Town Park, 12724 Wisconsin Bay Road. Other events begin at 5 p.m.

Green Bay — Fire Over the Fox, downtown Green Bay. VIP fireworks seating at Leicht Memorial Park is $12 a seat. Tickets are available online, but seating is selected when ticket holders arrive. Sponsored by Festival Foods. Events begin at 3 p.m.

Oconto — 10 p.m., Breakwater Park, 1301 Harbor Road. Waterfest begins at 4 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay — Sunset Park, 747 N. Third Ave. Events begin at 5 p.m.

Tigerton — near Tigerton High School.

Townsend — Townsend Ball Park, Grove and Wheeler streets. Events begin at 11 a.m.

Washington Island — Washington Island Ball Park, Main Road. Other events begin at 7 a.m.

July 6

Mountain — Mountain Community Center Pavilion, 13412 State 32/64. Events begin at 9 a.m.

July 13

Sister Bay — Marina Park, 10733 N. Bay Shore Drive.

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

