When are Fourth of July fireworks in Green Bay area, northeastern Wisconsin? Here's a list.
Looking to view fireworks during the July Fourth holiday? Displays generally start after dusk, sometime between 9:15 and 9:45 p.m., unless stated otherwise. Here’s a list for greater Green Bay and northeastern Wisconsin.
July 3
Clintonville — W. A. Olen Park, 10 Memorial Circle. Food and music throughout the event
Egg Harbor — Harbor View Park, 7809 State 42. New this year: The fireworks will be shot from a barge in the harbor allowing the beach to stay open.
Kewaunee — Lakehaven Hall, 96 Ellis St., Kewaunee. Events begin at 3 p.m.
Maplewood — Best viewed from the Baumann Ball Park/Forestville Town Hall on Door County H, town of Forestville. Rain date is July 4
Shawano — Shawano Municipal Airport, 248 Airport Road.
July 4
Baileys Harbor — over Lake Michigan, launched from Anclam Park. Other events held all day.
Bonduel — Village Park, Park Street. Other events begin at 11 a.m.
Gillett — Zippel Park, 150 N. McKenzie St. Events also run 4 p.m. to midnight July 3 and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4. Fireworks on July 4
Gills Rock — Town Park, 12724 Wisconsin Bay Road. Other events begin at 5 p.m.
Green Bay — Fire Over the Fox, downtown Green Bay. VIP fireworks seating at Leicht Memorial Park is $12 a seat. Tickets are available online, but seating is selected when ticket holders arrive. Sponsored by Festival Foods. Events begin at 3 p.m.
Oconto — 10 p.m., Breakwater Park, 1301 Harbor Road. Waterfest begins at 4 p.m.
Sturgeon Bay — Sunset Park, 747 N. Third Ave. Events begin at 5 p.m.
Tigerton — near Tigerton High School.
Townsend — Townsend Ball Park, Grove and Wheeler streets. Events begin at 11 a.m.
Washington Island — Washington Island Ball Park, Main Road. Other events begin at 7 a.m.
July 6
Mountain — Mountain Community Center Pavilion, 13412 State 32/64. Events begin at 9 a.m.
July 13
Sister Bay — Marina Park, 10733 N. Bay Shore Drive.
