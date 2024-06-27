Fourth of July fireworks around KC aren’t all on the 4th. Here’s a guide to events

If you want to celebrate the nation’s 248th birthday in the Kansas City area, chances are you won’t have to travel far. Plus, you’ll have your choice of days.

Although several municipalities, including Bonner Springs, Raymore and Shawnee, get head starts on July 4 festivities this weekend, the bulk of the area’s activities will take place next week. Among those leading up to the holiday itself will be celebrations in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Liberty and Kansas City, Kansas.

The biggie on July 4 will be the Stars and Stripes Picnic outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial. It will feature live entertainment beginning in the afternoon, followed by what is billed as “the largest fireworks display in the city” at about 9:35 p.m.

On the Kansas side, Overland Park’s Star Spangled Spectacular will provide live music starting at 5 p.m., with the fireworks scheduled for 10:05 p.m.

Though the starting times for these events vary, you can expect fireworks sometime after dusk.

Here is a rundown of the area’s top fireworks displays and other Fourth of July festivities:

Crowds gathered at Blue Springs South High School last year to watch Red, White & Blue Springs. This year’s celebration will begin at 3 p.m. July 3.

Extra early celebrations

Bonner Springs: Bonner Blast, 5 p.m. June 27, Kelly Murphy Park. llchamber.com.

Shawnee: Parked!, 5:30 p.m. June 28, Stump Park. shawnee-ks.com.

Raymore: Spirit of America Celebration, 6 p.m. June 28, Recreation Park. raymore.com.

Merriam: Flags 4 Freedom, 7 a.m. June 29 through July 6. Merriam Marketplace. merriam.org.

Lansing: Independence Days, 3 p.m. June 29, Lansing High School. lansingks.org.

Osawatomie: Lights on the Lake, 5 p.m. June 29, Osawatomie City Lake. osawatomielotl.com.

Kansas City/Jackson County

Blue Springs: Red, White & Blue Springs, Blue Springs South High School, 3 p.m. July 3. bluespringsgov.com.

Lee’s Summit: Legacy Blast, Legacy Park, 6 p.m. July 3. cityofls.net/parks.

National WWI Museum and Memorial: Stars and Stripes Picnic, 3-10 p.m. July 4. theworldwar.org.

Independence: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration, Independence Visitors’ Center, 5 p.m. July 5. independencemo.gov.

Northland

Kearney: Fireworks Celebration, Kearney Amphitheater, 5 p.m. July 3. kearneymo.us.

Liberty: Liberty Fest, Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 6 p.m. July 3, parking $10. thelibertyfest.com.

Parkville: Parkville 4th of July Celebration, Downtown Parkville, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4. parkvillemo.org.

Worlds of Fun: Star-Spangled Night, 11 a.m. July 4; $29.99-$39.99. worldsoffun.com.

Weston: Weston’s July 4th Celebration, West Platte High School, 4 p.m. July 4. visitplatte.com.

Smithville: Fireworks Show, Smith’s Fork Park, 9 p.m. July 4. smithvillechamber.org.

Star Spangled Spectacular will return to Corporate Woods Founders’ Park in Overland Park at 5 p.m. July 4.

Johnson County

Edgerton: Community Picnic and Fireworks Show, Martin Creek Park, 6 p.m. July 3. edgertonks.org.

Bishop Miege High School: Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display, dusk July 3. fairwaykansas.org.

Gardner: Independence Day Festival, 5 p.m. July 4. gardnerkansas.gov.

Overland Park: Star Spangled Spectacular, Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 5 p.m. July 4. opkansas.org.

Leawood: Celebration in the Park, City Park, 6 p.m. July 4. leawood.org.

Stilwell: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks, Evergy Service Center, 6 p.m. July 4. stilwellcommunity.org.

DeSoto: Fourth of July Celebration, Riverfest Park, 7 p.m. July 4. desotoks.us.

Olathe: College Boulevard Activity Center, 9:45 p.m. July 4. olatheks.gov.

Other Kansas events

Kansas City, Kansas: Fireworks in the Park, Pierson Park, 9:45 p.m. July 2. turnerrecreation.org.

Paola: Fireworks Spectacular, Lake Miola, 4:30 p.m. July 3. paolachamber.org.

Louisburg: Freedom Festival, Lewis-Young Park, 5 p.m. July 4. miamicountyks.org.

Fort Leavenworth: 4th of July Celebration, Merritt Lake, 6 p.m. July 4. leavenworth.armymwr.com.

Other highlights

Prairie Village: Village Fest, Harmon Park and Municipal Campus, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4. pvkansas.com.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead: Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4; included with admission, $5. opkansas.org.

Missouri Town: Independence Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4 (parade, noon); $4-$8. makeyourdayhere.com.

Platte City: Platte City 4th of July, Main Street, 9 a.m.-noon July 4. plattecitymo.com.

Lenexa: Community Days Parade, Old Town Lenexa, 10 a.m. July 4. lenexa.com.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm: Mahaffies’ Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6; $2-$9. mahaffie.org.