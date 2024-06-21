Fourth of July fireworks 2024: All the displays around Chicago

The Fourth of July always seems to arrive before we know it, the height of summer here already. With the holiday comes fireworks; read on to find the best show near you.

Downtown Chicago fireworks at Navy Pier are every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 10 p.m., including 9 p.m. July 3; more at navypier.org

Almost a hundred Chicago-area communities are listed below with their holiday and pyrotechnics plans, many spread out over the week of Independence Day, with July 4 falling on a Thursday this year. If no time is mentioned, most displays begin at dusk after 9:15 p.m. and last about half an hour.

Antioch:Parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4 from Antioch Community High School to Poplar Avenue. Fireworks at Williams Park (741 Main St.); antioch.il.gov

Arlington Heights:The local Frontier Days Festival at Recreation Park (500 E. Miner St.) is back for 2024, running July 3-7. The parade is 10 a.m. July 4; frontierdays.org. But no Arlington Heights fireworks display this year; www.vah.com

Aurora:The city of Aurora will host an Independence Day fireworks display on July 3, best viewed from RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway Ave.) with music from DJ Suave Smooth; and McCullough Park (150 W. Illinois Ave.) with music from DJ Pena; aurora-il.org

Barrington:Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 2 at Barrington High School (616 W. Main St.) and a Main Street parade at 10 a.m. July 4; barrington-il.gov

Bartlett:The town’s Fourth of July Festival is on for July 4 in Community Park (corner of South Bartlett and Stearns Roads). Skydivers at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. July 4 and finish at around 9:45 p.m. Festivities continue through the weekend, including a parade 10 a.m. July 6; bartlett4thofjuly.com

Batavia:The Batavia Sky Concert will be 9:30 p.m. July 4 with fireworks set to music. A concert by the Batavia Community Band begins at 8:30 p.m.; bataviafireworks.org

Beecher:The Fourth of July Commission in the town of Beecher will host the 4th of July Festival from July 3-6. Look for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St.; villageofbeecher.org

Bensenville:The Independence Day Parade kicks off Bensenville’s LibertyFest celebration at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at Town Center (12 S. Center St.) and ending at the Redmond Recreational Complex (545 John St.). Music begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Public Works facility at 9:30 p.m.; bensenville.il.us

Berwyn: Gates open for fireworks at 8 p.m. July 3 at Morton West High School (2400 Home Ave.); www.berwyn-il.gov

Blue Island:The Fourth of July Parade and fireworks return for 2024. The parade will run south from Prairie Street to Grove Street, beginning at noon July 4. The festivities continue at Waterfall Park (intersection of Fulton Street and Irving Avenue), with fireworks over the falls beginning at 9 p.m.; blueisland.org

Bolingbrook:Grounds open at 3 p.m. July 4 for music and food vendors at Bolingbrook Golf Club (2001 Rodéo Drive), with fireworks at 9 p.m.; bolingbrook.com

Bridgeview: The village’s 3rd of July Celebration for 2024 will include music, food trucks and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. July 3 in Commissioners Park (8100 S. Beloit Ave.); bridgeviewparkdistrict.com. Then more fireworks July 5 after USA National Rugby team takes on Romania at SeatGeek Stadium (7000 S. Harlem Ave.); bridgeview-il.gov

Brookfield:The town’s Independence Day events begin with a parade at 10 a.m. up Calhoun Road. Family Fest opens at Mitchell Park ( 9900 River Road) at 6 p.m. with fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.; www.ci.brookfield.wi.us

Buffalo Grove:The village is planning a July 4 concert beginning at 7 p.m. followed by a dusk fireworks show at Willow Stream Park (651 Old Checker Road); vbg.org

Burbank: Party in the Park with a carnival, music headliners, food and more runs June 27-30 in Narragansett Park (77th St. and Narragansett), with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. June 29; www.burbankparkdistrict.org



Burr Ridge: The Pleasant Dale Park District’s fireworks will be at dusk on July 3 in Walker Park (7425 S. Wolf Road). Food vendors and family fun beginning at 5:30 p.m. Parking passes ($20) are sold out; pdparks.org

Crystal Lake: Fireworks at dusk July 7 at Main Beach (300 Lakeshore Drive); www.crystallake.org

Deerfield:The annual Deerfield Family Days is back for 2023 with fireworks at dusk July 3 in Shepard Middle School (440 Grove Ave.) with live bands, inflatables, carnival games and food vendors from 5:30 p.m. Then a full day of activities and a parade at noon July 4 in Jewett Park (836 Jewett Park Drive); deerfield.il.us

DeKalb:Come to Hopkins Park (1403 Sycamore Road) for music and festivities starting at 2 p.m. July 4, fireworks will begin about 30 minutes after sunset; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Des Plaines:The community plans a fireworks display June 30 at Oakton College (1600 Golf Road), with gates opening at 7 p.m. Then parade at 10 a.m. July 4, from the intersection of Center Street and Wicke Avenue; desplaines.org

Downers Grove:The Village of Downers Grove Independence Day Parade is 1 p.m. July 4, from Main Street and Grant. The joint Woodridge-Downers Grove fireworks display is 9:30 p.m. July 4 (corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road); www.woodridgeil.gov

Elburn:The Lions Club of Elburn will present a fireworks show July 6 at Lions Park (500 Filmore St.). Food and nonalcoholic concessions will be available; elburnlions.com/fireworks-show

Elgin:The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 at the intersection of Douglas and Slade. Starting at 5 p.m., the city will host concerts in Festival Park (132 S. Grove Ave.) and the night will end with a fireworks display at about 9:20 p.m. on the Fox River; cityofelgin.org

Elk Grove Village:The village’s July 4 celebration begins with a concert with Beach Boys music at 8 p.m. on Rotary Green (164 Lions Drive) and fireworks at 9:30 p.m., sponsored by the Lions Club; elkgrove.org

Elmwood Park:The village’s Fourth of July parade will start at 9 a.m. at 78th and Fullerton Avenues, ending in the Circle. Gates open for the holiday celebration at Elmwood Park High School (8201 W. Fullerton Ave.) at 6 p.m., Starlight City plays at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; elmwoodpark.org

Evergreen Park: The parade is 6:30 p.m. June 28 from 95th and Springfield, followed by fireworks at dusk at Martin B. Duffy Park (92nd and Ridgeway); program book at www.evergreenpark-ill.com

Evanston: The Evanston Fourth of July Association has announced a “Seeds of Change” theme for 2024. Parade at 2 p.m. July 4 on Central Street, a live band in Dawes Park at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the lakefront; evanston4th.org

Fox Lake:Celebrate Fox Lake has a parade at 10 a.m. June 29, then an event 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lakefront Park (71 Nippersink Blvd.) with fireworks 9:30 p.m.; foxlake.org

Fox River Grove: The town’s annual fireworks event opens 6 p.m. July 6 at Picnic Grove Park with music and food trucks before the show (no entry after 9 p.m.); facebook.com

Frankfort: The celebration begins at 7 p.m. July 4 at Main Park (200 S. Locust St.) with music and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; frankfortparks.org

Glencoe:Party in the Park at Lakefront Park (99 Park Ave.) begins 5 p.m. July 3, with live music, food trucks and fireworks over the lake from 9 p.m. The Independence Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. July 4 in downtown Glencoe; glencoeparkdistrict.com

Glen Ellyn:The Fourth of July Parade begins at noon on Fawell Boulevard, with fireworks at dusk at Lake Ellyn Park (645 Lenox Road); glenellyn4thofjuly.org

Glendale Heights: The annual Glendale Heights Fest (at 101 E. Fullerton Ave.) is back July 11-14, with fireworks July 14; glendaleheightsfest.com

Glenview: Northwest suburban Glenview has a July 4 parade at 11:20 a.m. and fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. in Gallery Park (2001 Patriot Blvd.) with music beginning at 7 p.m.; glenviewparks.org

Gurnee: Fireworks nightly July 4-6 inside the Six Flags Great America theme park (1 Great America Parkway) with regular park admission; sixflags.com/greatamerica. Also village fireworks for Gurnee Days Aug. 10-11; gurneeparkdistrict.com

Harvey: The city’s celebrations begin 3 p.m. July 4, with a parade, a carnival and fireworks at dusk; cityofharveyil.gov

Hawthorn Woods: Fireworks are planned for July 3 at Community Park (5 Park View Lane), with the park opening at 3 p.m. with live music and food vendors; vhw.org

Highland Park: The village plans a remembrance of 2022’s Independence Day Parade shooting. Events begin at 10 a.m. July 4 with a ceremony at City Hall, a parade at 1 p.m. along a new route in downtown Highland Park, and a 4th Fest as Sunset Woods Park from 1:30-4:30 p.m. with carnival games, rides, a petting zoo and other activities (no evening event); cityhpil.com

Hoffman Estates: The Northwest Fourth-Fest runs July 3 to July 7, including a carnival, live music, a parade at 9 a.m. July 4 and fireworks 9:30 p.m. July 6 at NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway; northwestfourthfest.com

Huntley: The Independence Day fireworks show begins at about 9:30 p.m. July 4 in Deicke Park (11419 IL-47); huntley.il.us

Itasca: The Village of Itasca will celebrate Fourth of July at Hamilton Lakes, located west of O’Hare Airport (intersection of I-390 and Park Boulevard). Opens 4:30 p.m. July 4 with food vendors and live music. Then fireworks at 9:45 p.m., choreographed to music and promoted as the largest fireworks display in Illinois; itasca.com

Joliet:Joliet Slammer baseball games include fireworks the nights of June 21, July 3 and July 5 at Duly Field (1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive); jolietslammers.com.

La Grange:Fireworks from La Grange Country Club will be 9:30 p.m. July 3, best viewed by nonmembers from Waiola Park at the corner of 47th Street and Waiola; facebook.com/LaGrangeCountryClub

Lake Forest: The 17th Annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks will be July 4 at Deerpath Community Park (400 Hastings Road), set to music. Gate opens for a concert at 5 p.m.; tickets ($30-$400) at lfparksandrec.com

Lake Zurich: The annual Family Day at Paulus Park (200 S. Rand Road) begins 10 a.m. July 4 with music and food vendors. The day culminates in fireworks launched over the lake at about 9:15 p.m.; lakezurich.org

Lemont: A July 3 Independence Day celebration at Centennial Park (16028 W. 127th St.) opens at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; lemont.il.us

Lincolnshire: The annual Red, White and BOOM! festival will be July 3-4, with food and entertainment July 3 in North Park (1025 Riverwoods Road), followed by a 10 a.m. parade, noon cardboard boat regatta and 9:30 p.m. fireworks July 4 in the Spring Lake Park neighborhood; lincolnshireil.gov

Lisle: The village will have July 3 fireworks at Community Park (1800 Short St.) at 9:30 p.m., following live music beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Van Kampen Stage. On July 4, a parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from Lisle Junior High School (5207 Center Ave.); villageoflisle.org

Lockport: Fireworks will be at dusk July 3 in Dellwood Park (corner of Woods Drive and Highway 171); lockportpark.org

Lombard: The village plans to host Fourth of July Fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Madison Meadow Park (East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue); villageoflombard.org

McHenry: The city’s fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. July 14 as part of Fiesta Days at Petersen Park (4300 Petersen Park Road). Fiesta Days runs July 11-21; mchenryfiestadays.com

Mokena: The village’s annual fireworks this year will be at 9:30 p.m. July 3, with music starting at 5 p.m. in Main Park (10925 W. La Porte Road). Then a parade begins at 10 a.m. July 4 at on Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive; mokena.org

Morton Grove: The Morton Grove Days festival July 3-6 features fireworks July 4 at dark at Harrer Park (6250 Dempster St.). Plus a parade at 2:30 p.m. July 4 as well as live music and a carnival all weekend; mortongrovedays.org

Mount Prospect: The 85th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival will be July 3-7 at Melas Park (1500 W. Central Road) with a carnival, music and fireworks both July 4 and July 7 at 9:30 p.m.; mplions.org

Mundelein: The Mundelein Community Days Festival will be July 4-7, mostly near Seymour Avenue and Crystal Street. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 4, with a parade from Mundelein High School (1350 W. Hawley St.) at 2 p.m. July 7; mundelein.org

Naperville: The hometown Naperville Salute will be at Rotary Hill (440 Aurora Ave.) July 5-7; napervillesalute.org. Community fireworks will again be 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Frontier Sports Complex (3380 Cedar Glade Drive); napervilleparks.org

New Lenox: Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. July 4 at New Lenox Village Commons (101 Veterans Parkway), with music by Midlife Crisis from 6 p.m.; newlenox.net

North Riverside: The 4th of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. on 9th Avenue and 26th Street. Then music and food vendors, including a concert by Maggie Speaks, starting at 7 p.m. at Commons Park (2401 S. DesPlaines Ave.), followed by fireworks; www.northriverside-il.org

Northbrook: Fireworks at dusk July 4, which can be seen from Techny Prairie Park and Fields (1750 Techny Road) and Meadowhill Park (1479 Maple Ave.). Plus other events all day, including a bike parade at 4 p.m. from Westmoor School (2500 Cherry Lane); eventcreate.com

Oak Brook: The annual Taste of Oak Brook returns at 4 p.m. July 3 at the Village Sports Core Fields (700 Oak Brook Road). Fireworks at dusk; oak-brook.org

Oak Lawn: Fireworks at dusk July 4 at Richards High School (10601 Central Ave.); olparks.com

Oak Park: The Village of Oak Park plans a parade at 10 a.m. July 4 from Longfellow Park (Ridgeland Avenue and Adams Street), but no fireworks are planned this year; oak-park.us

Orland Park: Independence Day concert (7:15 p.m.), Presentation of Colors (9:15 p.m.) and July 4 fireworks afterward in Centennial Park West (15609 Park Station Blvd.); orlandpark.org

Oswego: The annual Fourth of July fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Prairie Point Park (4120 Plainfield Road); oswegoil.org

Ottawa: Fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4 on the Fox and Illinois Rivers at Ottawa Township High School (211 E. Main St.); visitottawail.com

Palatine: The Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest runs July 3-7 in Community Park (256 E. Palatine Road). Fireworks at dusk July 5; palatinejaycees.org

Palos Heights: Inflatables and games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Community Park (south of Route 83 on 76th Avenue). At 5 p.m., food and music starts in Memorial Park (7600 W. College Drive), followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. A parade kicks off at noon July 4 on Harlem Avenue; palosheights.org

Park Forest: A concert featuring The Londonkay Experience at the Village Green (Cunningham and Main streets) followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; villageofparkforest.com

Park Ridge: Entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk July 3 at Maine East High School (2601 Dempster St.); prparks.org

Pingree Grove: The community’s Independence Day Celebration is July 13. A parade starts at 4 p.m. at Alta Vista Drive and Wester Boulevard, and fireworks are planned at dusk; villageofpingreegrove.org

Rochelle: A downtown parade kicks off from City Hall (420 N. 6th St.) at 11 a.m. July 4. Fireworks will be at dusk July 5 in Atwood Park (10th Avenue and 20th Street); cityofrochelle.net

Romeoville: Three simultaneous firework shows at 9:30 p.m. July 3 at Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road), Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive) and Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Drive); romeoville.org

Rosemont: The west suburban Parkway Bank Park has announced a lineup for its “Rockin’ In The Park” free concert series at 5501 Park Place. A 7 p.m. July 4 concert featuring a Bob Seger cover band will have post-show fireworks; rosemont.com

Round Lake: Fireworks will be July 6 near the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center (2007 Civic Center Way), with bands and festivities as part of Beachfest from 3 p.m.; rlapd.org

Sandwich: The annual Sandwich Freedom Days is back with a 10 a.m. parade, starting at Lisbon and Ash streets. Fireworks at dusk July 6 at Sandwich Fairgrounds (1401 Suydam Road); sandwichparkdistrict.org

Schaumburg: The popular way to see fireworks in Schaumburg is to catch a Schaumburg Boomers baseball game at Wintrust Field (1999 S. Springinsguth Road). There will be fireworks after select home games, including July 3 and 4; boomersbaseball.com

Skokie: The town hosts a downtown parade at noon July 4. It’s followed by a family festival at 6:30 p.m. at Niles West High School (5701 W. Oakton St.), with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; skokieparks.org

Sleepy Hollow: A daylong holiday celebration July 4, including 11:30 a.m. parade, in Sabatino Park (Winmoor Drive and Thorobred Lane). Fireworks are 9:30 p.m. July 5, with gates open at 7 p.m.; sleepyhollowil.org

South Holland: A Family Fun Festival runs noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park (500 E. 160th Place), then fireworks at dusk; southholland.org

Spring Grove: The July 4 celebration will include a noon parade at Winn Road and Highview Street and fireworks at dusk. Views from Thelen Park (8516 Winn Road); sg4thofjuly.com

St. Charles: The St. Charles Park District is planning fireworks at dusk July 4, launching from Langum Park. Best viewing will be on the south side of downtown St. Charles; stcparks.org

Tinley Park: Ribfest 2024 will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at the 80th Avenue train station (18001 S. 80th Ave.). Tinley Park residents get free admission on Independence Day. A free viewing area also will be available; tinleypark.org

Vernon Hills: The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive. Music and dancing begins in Century Park (1002 Lakeview Parkway) at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:15 p.m; vernonhills.org

Wauconda: The Big Bang fireworks celebration is dusk July 3 at Bangs Lake. Rain date is July 5; wauconda-il.gov

Waukegan: A parade kicks off at 1 p.m. June 30 from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road. Fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. July 4 at the Waukegan lakefront (199 N. Harbor Place); waukeganil.gov

Warrenville: Organized by the Warrenville Friends of the 4th, the celebration kicks off with a downtown parade 6 p.m. July 3. Then fireworks will follow live music starting at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at Cerny Park (4S150 River Road); facebook.com

Westmont: The Independence Day Celebration will begin 4 p.m. July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Ty Warner Park (800 Blackhawk Drive), launched from the Willow Crest Golf Club. Also food trucks, music and more; westmontparks.org

Wheaton: Independence Day will be celebrated with a carnival from 5:30 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m. July 3 in Graf Park (1855 Manchester Road), plus a downtown parade at 10 a.m. July 4; wheatonparkdistrict.com

Wheeling: The village’s Rock ’n’ Run the Runway event is June 29, with a running race at 8 a.m., bands from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m., all at Chicago Executive Airport (1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.); program at www.wheelingil.gov

Wilmette: Fun & Fireworks is planned for July 3; festivities and music begin 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Gillson Park. Public parking is available in the Wilmette Metra lot (1202 Central Ave.); wilmettepark.org

Winnetka: The Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Elm Street and Glendale. Concert and Jesse White Tumblers open at 7 p.m. at Duke Child’s Field (1321 Willow Road) before fireworks at 9:20 p.m.; winpark.org

Woodridge: The annual 4th of July Picnic is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Castaldo Park (3024 71st St.) Later, the joint Woodridge-Downers Grove fireworks display is 9:30 p.m. July 4 (corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road); www.woodridgeil.gov

Woodstock: Fourth of July fireworks begin at dusk July 4 in Emricson Park, 900 South St. Opens 7 p.m. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances; woodstockilchamber.com

Yorkville: The town is planning a July 4 celebration with a parade starting at 9 a.m. at Yorkville High School on Game Farm Road and ending at Town Square Park. Fireworks begin at dusk near the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Plus viewing from the Yorkville American Legion Parking Lot (9054 E. Veterans Parkway); yorkville.il.us

Email us to add a show to this list.