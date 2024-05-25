Fourth Fridays return to downtown Olathe for summer 2024

OLATHE, Kan. — Friday was the first “Fourth Friday” in downtown Olathe in 2024 and thousands of people walked the streets enjoying a beautiful summer night.

Now in its eighth year, Fourth Friday organizer Kelly Peetoom says it’s grown more than he ever thought it would.

“We started off really small with a couple of kids activities, a couple of food trucks and a DJ,” Peetoom said. “Last year we had about 3,000 people show up. We’re hoping that we get about those same numbers again this year.”

Vendors lined the streets of downtown, offering local items, free gifts and more.

“We have a lot of kids activities, bubbles, face painting, artwork that they can all kind of venture into and do,” Peetoom said.

He said the addition of 15 food trucks, wine, beer and cocktail stands allowed them to expand the event to cover more of downtown.

“It’s kind of exciting to see something from A to Z in the planning process. To see how it really works out is kind of awesome,” he said.

Just down the street from the 80’s rock cover band was a line of classic cars. Jimmy Brock and his friends had brought their classics for everyone to enjoy.

“I have a 1989 Cadillac Brougham,” he said pointing to the black sedan. “This vehicle here is one of my favorites. It even has a nickname. We call it 8 Ball, due to its color.”

He says he loves being able to bring a smile to people’s faces with the hard work he’s put into the car.

“It’s a cool feeling. You know, we put these cars together, we put a lot of hard work into them, and we just love showing them and showing the support to the community,” he said.

There are two more “Fourth Friday” events this year, on June 28 and August 23.

Peetoom said classic car fans will love what’s coming up.

“A big Corvette Club is going to be here in June and August. We’re doing the Low Riders as well. They do bicycles and cars, so we’re looking forward to that in August,” he said.

