Go Fourth and celebrate: Create lasting memories at Oklahoma state parks

A fireworks display can be seen near the Sequoyah Lodge at Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert.

As the Fourth of July approaches, we find ourselves at the height of summer — a season for family gatherings, barbecues and time spent outdoors. Our Oklahoma state parks offer the perfect backdrop for Independence Day celebrations. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation or simply a change of scenery, our parks provide an ideal setting to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

This Fourth of July, several of our parks are hosting a variety of events and activities designed to entertain visitors of all ages. Special programs range from guided nature walks and wildlife demonstrations to arts and crafts workshops and family-friendly games. And, of course, a main event at several park locations will be the evening fireworks display.

Roman Nose State Park near Watonga offers options for those wanting to get out on the hiking trails.

For those looking for more traditional outdoor adventures, there are endless opportunities to take advantage of several park-specific activities — from kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming to golfing, trail riding, hiking and more.

Each park offers unique landscapes and experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

More: Fireworks, parades, baseball and more: 30+ events celebrating July 4 in Oklahoma

Visiting our state parks not only provides a wonderful holiday experience but also supports the local communities surrounding them. Many small businesses, including restaurants and shops, rely on tourism to thrive. Your visit helps sustain these businesses and contributes to the economic vitality of our state.

With so much to see and do, planning your trip to an Oklahoma state park is easy. Our website, TravelOK.com, is the go-to source for detailed information on park locations, amenities and event schedules.

Whether you're planning a day trip or an extended stay, you’ll find all the resources you need to make your trip easy and memorable.

And, for future visits, stay tuned for more information on our updated State Parks Passport that will offer an inside look at each park.

This is one of the views at Gloss Mountain State Park. Each Oklahoma state park offers unique landscapes and experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

As we welcome guests to celebrate Independence Day, our park rangers and other staff members are here to serve you.

With that in mind, we also want to emphasize that the safety of our guests and staff always comes first. With heightened crowds during a holiday, it’s more important than ever that visitors follow all park regulations, respect wildlife and ensure no trace is left behind.

In the midst of summer heat, visitors should also plan ahead and bring plenty of water, sunscreen and insect repellent to create a comfortable and enjoyable day outdoors.

More: Partnership with local creators promotes Oklahoma’s story in authentic way | TravelOK

I’m confident that this Fourth of July is going to be one to remember, and I encourage anyone interested in spending it outdoors to explore the natural beauty and festivities that Oklahoma’s state parks have to offer. We look forward to welcoming you and wish you a safe, joyous and memorable holiday weekend!

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and RecreationDepartment.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: TravelOK: State parks offer perfect backdrop for Fourth celebrations