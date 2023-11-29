Four Seasons Will Open Its First Standalone Residential Tower in Istanbul Next Year

Turkey is getting another Four Seasons property, but this time, it’s a standalone residential tower in Istanbul.

The hospitality brand just announced its plan to debut 82 private homes, which are slated to open in 2024. Located at the nexus of the city’s Ulus, Etiler, and Levent neighborhoods, the residences will be comprised of swanky penthouses, garden suites, apartments, and an exclusive sky loft. The forthcoming project is in partnership with Tay Group, which owns Four Seasons hotels in Istanbul at Bosphorus and Sultanahmet.

“As we expand our standalone residences in priority markets worldwide, Istanbul presents the perfect opportunity to build on the success and reputation of our renowned hotels at Sultanahmet and the Bosphorus, creating a distinct lifestyle experience with the privacy and comforts of home,” says Bart Carnahan, president of global business development and portfolio management at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “This new project is a natural extension of our partnership with Tay Group, and we are proud to collaborate once again as we offer residents the ultimate living experience in Istanbul.”

Inside the Four Seasons’s new private residences in Istanbul.

Even though guests won’t be welcomed inside until next year, we can give you a rundown of what to expect. Designed by Sinan Kafadar, the homes will feature open-concept living spaces and premium finishes. The garden suites will be configured as either one-floor or duplex residences, and the apartments will offer two to six bedrooms. Each of the three penthouses will have soaring 23-foot ceilings plus gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows with views over the city, while the sky loft includes a private garden and a super-cool glass ceiling.

Despite not having a hotel component, residents will still get the five-star treatment for which the Four Seasons brand is renowned. The slew of amenities include an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor garden deck, a golf simulator suite, and electric vehicle charging stations. Other notable perks include a sauna and steam room, spa facilities for private treatments, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a private cinema.

The residential tower will have several hotel-like amenities including an indoor swimming pool.

“Together with Four Seasons, we have a long history of delivering the ultimate luxury experiences in Istanbul, each honoring the past while building for the future,” adds Tay Group chairman Mesut Toprak. “Now, we are creating what will be the most sought-after address in this incredible city for buyers looking to blend luxury real estate, innovative art design and amenities, and personalized service from a globally renowned brand. We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming residents to experience it for themselves very soon.”

