Four Seasons Brings Sustainable Luxury to the Dominican Republic

The sparkling aquamarine waters of Samaná Bay, cradled by a lush peninsula on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic, are known for the thousands of humpback whales that return each winter to breed and raise their young. Now a sustainable luxury real estate development, the Four Seasons Private Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia is also drawing attention to the serene white sands of the bay’s Playa Esmeralda.

With a range of landscapes that range from beach and mangroves to forest, rivers, and a lagoon, Tropicalia is owned by Cisneros Real Estate, the development arm of Cisneros, whose enterprises and partnerships extend from media and real estate to consumer products and social leadership. Adriana Cisneros, who now leads the business group, spent a lot of time at Tropicalia growing up and says, “This is a magical place,” adding that the development reflects her family’s cultural and philanthropic values. Committed to environmental preservation and sustainable high-end, low-density development, they have incorporated those precepts strategically and innovatively into the plans for Tropicalia, which is seeking LEED certification for the entire project.

Designed by renowned modernist architect Isay Weinfeld, the 25 fully furnished, wholly owned residences include nine standalone four-bedroom beachfront villas, each with a private lap pool, multiple outdoor living areas, and a flexible space that could be a fifth bedroom. The 16 three- or four-bedroom beach flats, which have their own plunge pools, occupy three-story buildings just steps from the shore. All the homes feature state-of-the-art technology and open floor plans that highlight indoor-outdoor living, encouraging immersion in the natural world. Weinfeld is renowned for drawing inspiration from local sources and using native materials—in this case, Coralina limestone, to which he has added brick and stucco details that reflect the country’s historic style. His work is sophisticated and timeless.

“Four Seasons Private Residences at Tropicalia is the most exciting new ownership opportunity in the Caribbean and brings a new level of privacy and ultra-luxury to the Dominican Republic,” says Mike Collins, CEO of IMI Worldwide Properties and the project’s residential sales partner.

Among the amenities homeowners will enjoy is the attention of a dedicated Four Seasons team, including a director of residences and a concierge, who can arrange the services of a private chef or schedule private in-home spa or fitness sessions. Four Seasons will also act as the property manager, overseeing security when the owners are not in residence.

Owners will have access to the amenities of the Four Seasons Resort Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, an adjoining sustainable beachfront property. Along with 95 rooms and suites, the resort will offer several dining venues, including an oceanfront ceviche bar; spa and fitness facilities; and water activities that range from surfing and snorkeling to kayaking and sailing.

Beyond the resort, Samaná Bay beckons with water adventures—whale-watching, of course, plus trips to Los Haitises National Park, scuba and catamaran excursions, and boat rides through mangroves teeming with birdlife. On land, residents can experience mountain biking, hiking and trekking, and activities at Estancia La Querencía, Tropicalia’s organic farm.

Golfers will welcome the Tom Doak golf course that is slated to open after the completion of the Four Seasons Resort.

“We are thrilled to expand Four Seasons global portfolio in the Dominican Republic, a market that we have long been focused on as a luxury travel destination,” says Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Four Seasons. “We are proud to bring this project to life with our partners at Cisneros, who share our values of supporting the environments and communities in which we operate, and who we deeply admire for their work with Fundación Tropicalia. Together, we will remain focused on these values as we welcome guests and residents alike in 2026 and become stewards of this beautiful destination.”

An hour by car from the Punta Cana International Airport, the Four Seasons Private Residences Tropicalia are 2.5 hours from Miami and 4 hours from New York. Construction is underway and scheduled for completion in early 2026. Beachfront villas are offered from $9 million; beach flats from $4 million.

