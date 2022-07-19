5 things you need this summer to create a backyard oasis

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Create the backyard everyone talks about with these four essentials.

The best time of the year is rapidly approaching. The gentle sunshine of spring is gradually being replaced with the summer sun's hot rays sun, making it an excellent time for trips to the beach and the pool. Those April showers are slowly morphing into summertime storms, and the May flowers are making way for the June dandelions and July buttercups.

In short, the summer season is nearly here, so get ready to spend all of your free time basking in the sunshine or playing catch in the yard. When the weather is this great, it’s the best time to transform your backyard into your whimsical oasis. Check out these fantastic products to create the best relaxing refuge from the real world in your backyard.

Prepare for paradise for less with these deals

Relax in comfort with your friends in a cool inflatable pool.

$536.99 $873.99 at Amazon

As a hot summer day winds down and the night chill settles in, there's no better place to be in your backyard than in this inflatable hot tub by Intex. Holding up to 6 people, you'll be able to relax in water up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll also be able to feel like you're at the spa, thanks to the built-in hard water treatment system that makes the water gentler on your skin.

Now discounted by nearly 40%, grab this hot tub before it's back to its normal price.

This outdoor tent is perfect to keep you safe from those pesky summertime bugs.

$259 at Amazon

This private gazebo is 130 square feet, making it capable of housing a furniture set of sofas or a large dining room table, with room to move around to spare. It includes a vented double roof, promoting air circulation and reducing heat. The curtains provide not only privacy but also protection from the summertime bugs.

This gazebo tent is only $259, making it a perfect and affordable outdoor amenity.

Keep your outdoor area perfectly lit up with these mason jars perfect for summer nights.

$21.99 $24.99 at Amazon

These solar-powered mason jar lights are incredibly whimsical and romantic, transporting you into another world. They are super cute and energy-saving, making them eco-friendly as well. Usually, these whimsical mason jar lights are priced at $24.99, but they are currently on sale for only $21.99

This 3-piece coffee table set will add elegance and convenience to any backyard.

$145.99 at Amazon

These stylish pieces are suitable for indoor and outdoor use as garden stools, side tables, end tables, etc. These are super elegant and sturdy, making them excellent for your backyard oasis. This set of outdoor garden tables is currently priced at $145, but there is an online coupon that you can clip for 5% off.

Sit back, relax and enjoy your summer nights with this cozy outdoor patio set.

$149 at Amazon

This three-piece patio conversation set is super cute and durable all at once. The wicker and rattan frame is sturdy enough to lounge for hours at a time. With how comfortable the soft cushions of these outdoor seats are, you’ll have no problem basking in the warm summer weather. This number one best-selling patio set is priced at $149.

Create an oasis in your very own backyard for less with these deals. But hurry and grab these deals before they dry up.

