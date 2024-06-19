Four-day Woodville Fourth of July celebration shifts to start July 3

One of the most highly anticipated events of the year in our fair village ― other than opening day at the pool, of course ― is the Woodville Fourth of July Celebration.

Since the current committee took over about 17 years ago, people have often asked why the celebration is only three days long? Or why isn’t it open on July 4? The committee determined long ago that a Thursday-to-Saturday event worked best for volunteers and vendors, many of which burn their vacation time to make the celebration possible. As for the dates, it just depends where on the calendar the Fourth falls ― some years, it falls on a weekend; many years, it does not.

This year the calendar has aligned so that both things are possible. With the Fourth falling on a Thursday, and many people having the holiday off from work, the committee decided to fully open the celebration one night earlier than usual.

Celebration to begin July 3

The celebration will kick off July 3 with Jamey Leigh Music on the front stage and Heidi’s Twirlers on the pickleball court, both starting at 6 p.m. The Riverfront Trio will perform in the beer tent at 6:30 p.m., and the 5K race packet pick-up will happen from 7 to 9 p.m. in the raffle stand.

Solomon is holding a Bavarian-style fundraiser dinner Wednesday evening. The meal includes a three-sausage sampler plate paired with a side potato salad, sauerkraut and bread. Dinners will be available for pick-up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost for each dinner is $20 each and must be pre-ordered by June 26 via the church office at 419-849-3600.

The celebration will re-open at noon July 4 with midway and rides and Illusion Lake performing on the front stage. The car show will take place in the orchard at 5 p.m. Front stage entertainment will feature a dance party with A and J Sound Mobile DJ Service beginning at 6 p.m. Wolf Creek Project will perform in the beer tent at 7:30 p.m.

Chief Tim Schnitker driving Woodville's first fire truck in a past Grand Parade.

Kids of all ages are invited to hang out with the Woodville Fire Department as they hose down the fireworks field after the car show clears out at 8 p.m. Be sure to wear shoes you don’t mind getting wet.

On July 5, the midway and rides will open at 5 p.m. as well as registration for the kids and 5K races. The Kids One Mile Fun Run will begin at 7:04 p.m., and the 5K race will start at 7:30 p.m.

Kindred Soul will perform on the front stage at 6 p.m. and Dem Bonz will be on stage in the beer tent at 7:30 p.m.

The start of the Kids One Mile Fun Run in 2023.

The Grand Parade will step off at noon July 6. Except for the firetrucks and other heavy vehicles, the parade will line up on Lueke Avenue on the south side of the river. After crossing the bridge, the firetrucks will join in as the parade heads north on Cherry Street. It will proceed west on College, turn south onto Pemberville Road and then head back to Trail Marker Park via Erie Street.

The midway will open at noon July 6 and there will be a performance by Glittering Stars Dance Company on the front stage at 1 p.m. The Woodville/Woodmore High School alumni reunion will begin at 2 p.m. in the beer tent with golf cart rides available to those needing transportation into the park.

The Fourth of July committee will give away four kids bikes in their annual bicycle drawing at 5 p.m. Free tickets will be passed out at the raffle stand and participants will have to be present to win. The evening’s entertainment will include 'Dem Bonz on the front stage at 6 p.m. and Mood Lifters in the beer tent at 7:30 p.m.

The fireworks, which are the highlight of the celebration, will begin at dusk.

To register for the parade or the 5K, visit www.woodville4th.com. For the latest updates during the celebration, check @Woodville4th on Facebook.

June farmers market

The next farmers market is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Trail Marker Park and will feature approximately 20 vendors, many of which are longtime favorites in addition to several new vendors.

Community worship service

Woodville’s annual community worship service is June 30 at 10 a.m. at Trail Marker Park, corner of South Cherry and Erie streets. Chairs will be provided, but visitors are invited to bring their own. In the event of bad weather, the service will move to Solomon Lutheran Church.

Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix.@email.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Four-day Woodville Fourth of July celebration starts July 3