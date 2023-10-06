We Found Top-Rated Air Fryers Up to 57% Off During Target Circle Week—but Only for 2 More Days

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including small, large, and double-basket air fryers.

It’s funny how air fryers were a new concept to us not too long ago. Now, most people use one on a weekly basis or at least know about them thanks to their convenience, ability to give foods the most perfect golden crust, and so many more features.

If you’ve been on the fence about buying one, now is the time. Popular air fryers from brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, and PowerXL, plus a new model by Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials are up to 57% off during Target Circle Week — the retailer’s rival sale to Amazon’s October Prime Day. Shop these amazing discounts before the prices go back up on Sunday.

Best Target Circle Week Air Fryer Deals

Ninja Foodi Two-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology

$180

$100

Buy on Target

At 44% off, this dual-basket air fryer is marked down to $100 during Target Circle Week. While it’s on the larger side, there are so many benefits to having two baskets, such as being able to cook two foods at different temperatures simultaneously. The 6-quart model fits up to four pounds of food and can also be used for baking, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. A shopper called it “one of the best products [they’ve] ever purchased,” while another mentioned that it’s “perfect for [their] family of five.”

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$230

$99

Buy on Target

This air fryer toaster oven from Cuisinart performs typical functions along with broiling and toasting foods — and it’s 57% off for two more days. The compact yet roomy appliance can bake up to four pounds of chicken and toast six slices of bread at once. It comes with an oven rack, a baking pan (that doubles as a drip tray), and an air fry basket that makes it easy to use and clean. One reviewer described it as the “machine that truly does it all,” adding that it “cooks evenly” and “makes things crispy.”

PowerXL 8-Quart Vortex Pro Air Fryer

$130

$80

Buy on Target

This highly rated 8-quart air fryer is on sale for $80 this week and has enough room to make food for around six people. Its 10 preset functions — french fries, fish, eggs, chicken, bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, and reheat — make the cooking process a breeze, especially for first-time air fryer users and novice chefs. One shopper said they use the device “all the time” and that “chicken breasts come out so nice and moist.” Another reviewer who owned a different air fryer is “so happy” they decided to upgrade, noting that the “food comes out perfect every time.”

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Oven

$230

$200

Buy on Target

Another Ninja model on sale is this large air fryer toaster oven. It’s so big that you can cook your Thanksgiving turkey in it (up to 12 pounds), meaning it basically doubles as a second oven in your kitchen. It comes with two racks, two pans, an air fry basket, and a roast tray. One shopper praised the glass door for making it “easy to see inside” and said the “controls are “self-explanatory.”

Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorite air fryer deals happening right now, and head to Target for more Circle Week kitchen deals.

Cosori 6.8-Quart DualBlaze Air Fryer with Skewer Rack

$180

$144

Buy on Target

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 5-Quart Air Fryer

$80

$60

Buy on Target

Joyoung 5.8-Quart Detachable Double Basket Air Fryer

$140

$102

Buy on Target

Uber Appliance 5-Quart Eight-Function Guided Digital Air Fryer

$110

$90

Buy on Target

Wolfgang Puck Air Fryer Oven

$240

$140

Buy on Target

Dash 2.6-Quart Express Digital Nonstick Air Fryer

$50

$45

Buy on Target

Willz 3.5-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$90

$80

Buy on Target

