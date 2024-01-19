We Found the Perf Hoop Earrings and We're Pretty Sure You'll Be Obsessed With Them All
When I was a little girl, I would see my older cousins, all of their friends, celebs in hip-hop, and what felt like the entire Black community (!!) complete their looks with the trendiest nameplate hoop earrings and I couldn't wait until I was old enough to get my own. Needless to say, I was lured in by the necessity of hoops at a very young age. I recognized the star power that the accessory had to make one look cool in an instant. Whether you're a novice, you're riiight in the middle between "no idea" and "well-learned," or you're an accessory expert, there's one fact that still rings (ha, get it?) true. And it's this: a pair of hoop earrings (no matter the style) is the essential every jewelry collection needs.
Think about it: when it comes to ready-to-wear basics in our closet, we all need a black turtleneck, striped sweater, linen shirt, denim, white sneakers—you know things like that. And in your accessory arsenal, you should have studs and ofc, hoops. Generally, not only are hoops must-haves, they are classics! In this list, you'll find hoops of varying sizes, design, material, and price points. Plus, there's one thing they all have in common—they'll make you feel all grown up. 🥹
Our top picks for the best hoop earrings of 2024:
Let's build those capsule wardrobes with the right accessories this year!
The Delta Hollow Earrings in Gold
Multiple ear piercings? No problem. You're gonna be so inspired to mix and match your earrings once you lay eyes on the uniquely versatile pieces here. BTW, they have hoop charms galore!
Amalfi Hoops
I have these and omg, I'm still as obsessed with the twist design as I was the first time I unboxed them.
Teardrop Hoop Earrings
Okay, Zara! I see you with the trendy teardrop earrings!
Cosmic Star Dome Hoops in Gold
Make a wish. Maybe it'll land you these cosmic star dome hoops!
Rare Hoop Earrings
Juuust enough of a difference from the standard hoop to make a statement.
The Knot Hoops
Ready to tie the knot? Okay, maybe you are, maybe you aren't. But I definitely know you are so ready for these stunning hoops to find a home in your ears.
Molten Hoops in Gold
Rave Review: "These are by far the best hoops I’ve ever owned. They feel heavy, but not too heavy to wear and they are so comfortable. I’ve not taken them out once so receiving them—they are so beautiful! If you’re debating ordering them, just do it. You won’t regret it!"
Mixed Medium Tube Hoops
I get it, you should def have the best of both worlds whenever the opportunity arises. So obvi, you need these hoops made of gold vermeil and sterling silver.
Hoop Earrings Mini Abby
Standing at a solid 4.7 rating, these will make you feel so chic and put together.
Large Tube Hoop Earrings
The bigger the better, right? Make your pick between the silver and gold options.
Mini Hoops in Classic Tortoise
This tortoise moment is stylish, lightweight, and is a classic. What else can you ask for?
Classic Huggie Hoops
There's something about huggies that are so adorbs. I mean, just look at 'em!
Uzi Mini Hoop Earrings
Handcrafted in Kenya, these sophisticated minis are plated with 24K gold.
3 Pairs Big Gold Hoop Earrings
Let's throw it back to the early 2000s with this thin design. It comes in a set of three, BTW!
Equilateral Hoop
Into shapes? You'll love this 3D effect on these triangle hoops.
Double Hoop Earrings
Get a double dose of chicness with a pair that's perfect for special occasions.
Mezi Mini Hoop Earrings
Rave Review: "I just received these earrings and I am blown away by how gorgeous they are! They are simple and classic, yet elevated and SUCH good quality! I also love how much this brand is committed to social responsibility. I've definitely become a lifetime customer and huge advocate. I can't wait to purchase some more Soko pieces!"
Tara Hoops
Beware: these croissant-lookin' cuties may lead you to the nearest bakery (in style, obvi)!
Live In Hoop Earrings
As the name of this bestselling pair (it has almost 2.5K positive reviews) suggests, you will seriously "live in" these lightweight hoops. Gotta love earrings you don't need to take off before bed or an impromptu nap, right? Choose from 14K solid gold, rose gold filled, silver, and gold filled!
Monaco Hoops Large Gold
Fun fact: these earrings are Hailey Bieber's go-to's.
Bold 14k Gold Hoops
Boasting a 4.9 rating, this subtle sweetie is bold in the best way and is worth keeping forever.
Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings
Level up with hoops that have baroque pearls dangling from 'em.
Punk Royale Small Hoop Earring
Get into this punk glam moment, bb!
Coil Hoop Earrings
These coil cuties will have you sprung. Get it? LOL.
Waree Double Hoop Earrings
Peep the sparkly stones on these super cool, bestselling ones.
Le Bisou Earrings
Rave Review: "I love these earrings! They are so elegant and sophisticated! They were a treat to myself for a major career milestone and I feel like such a posh lady anytime I wear these beauties."
Hammered Huggie Hoop Earrings
These hammered huggies are brushed gold and will loop around the length of your ear for maximal impact.
Earrings Hoop Ellisse
How about a multicolored moment?
Isha Hoops Nude in Gold Vermeil
This celeb-loved brand (hello, Solange) will complete your jewelry box with the uniqueness it so needs.
Diamond Dome Hoops 14K
How gorge are these?! Definitely worth making the investment. Diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all!
Why trust Cosmo:
Cosmo’s team of fashion experts—which includes fashion director Cassie Anderson and fashion features director Rachel Torgerson, senior accessories editor Andrea Zendejas, and fashion editors Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien and Danielle Flum—have decades of experience in the industry. They spot relevant trends on the runway before they even hit your TikTok FYP or Insta Explore Page and conduct research across retailers of all kinds to bring you the best clothing and accessory picks for every season. Basically, we've curated a chic little corner of the internet for you like it’s our job (because it is, heh).
We have pretty high standards when it comes to clothing and accessory recommendations. Each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge and includes products for all sizes. And you better believe we read those product reviews (and test many of the brands IRL) so you don't have to. You're welcome!
