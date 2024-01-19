We Found the Perf Hoop Earrings and We're Pretty Sure You'll Be Obsessed With Them All



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When I was a little girl, I would see my older cousins, all of their friends, celebs in hip-hop, and what felt like the entire Black community (!!) complete their looks with the trendiest nameplate hoop earrings and I couldn't wait until I was old enough to get my own. Needless to say, I was lured in by the necessity of hoops at a very young age. I recognized the star power that the accessory had to make one look cool in an instant. Whether you're a novice, you're riiight in the middle between "no idea" and "well-learned," or you're an accessory expert, there's one fact that still rings (ha, get it?) true. And it's this: a pair of hoop earrings (no matter the style) is the essential every jewelry collection needs.

Think about it: when it comes to ready-to-wear basics in our closet, we all need a black turtleneck, striped sweater, linen shirt, denim, white sneakers—you know things like that. And in your accessory arsenal, you should have studs and ofc, hoops. Generally, not only are hoops must-haves, they are classics! In this list, you'll find hoops of varying sizes, design, material, and price points. Plus, there's one thing they all have in common—they'll make you feel all grown up. 🥹



Our top picks for the best hoop earrings of 2024:

Let's build those capsule wardrobes with the right accessories this year!

The Delta Hollow Earrings in Gold

Multiple ear piercings? No problem. You're gonna be so inspired to mix and match your earrings once you lay eyes on the uniquely versatile pieces here. BTW, they have hoop charms galore!



Shop Now The Delta Hollow Earrings in Gold flaireaccessories.com $12.00

Amalfi Hoops

I have these and omg, I'm still as obsessed with the twist design as I was the first time I unboxed them.

Shop Now Amalfi Hoops tenwilde.com $35.00

Teardrop Hoop Earrings

Okay, Zara! I see you with the trendy teardrop earrings!

Shop Now Teardrop Hoop Earrings $22.90

Cosmic Star Dome Hoops in Gold

Make a wish. Maybe it'll land you these cosmic star dome hoops!

Shop Now Cosmic Star Dome Hoops in Gold astridandmiyu.com $105.00

Rare Hoop Earrings

Juuust enough of a difference from the standard hoop to make a statement.

Shop Now Rare Hoop Earrings uncommonjames.com $52.00

The Knot Hoops

Ready to tie the knot? Okay, maybe you are, maybe you aren't. But I definitely know you are so ready for these stunning hoops to find a home in your ears.

Shop Now The Knot Hoops omathelabel.com $59.00

Molten Hoops in Gold

Rave Review: "These are by far the best hoops I’ve ever owned. They feel heavy, but not too heavy to wear and they are so comfortable. I’ve not taken them out once so receiving them—they are so beautiful! If you’re debating ordering them, just do it. You won’t regret it!"



Shop Now Molten Hoops in Gold astridandmiyu.com $95.00

Mixed Medium Tube Hoops

I get it, you should def have the best of both worlds whenever the opportunity arises. So obvi, you need these hoops made of gold vermeil and sterling silver.

Shop Now Mixed Medium Tube Hoops mejuri.com $78.00

Hoop Earrings Mini Abby

Standing at a solid 4.7 rating, these will make you feel so chic and put together.

Shop Now Hoop Earrings Mini Abby analuisa.com $65.00

Large Tube Hoop Earrings

The bigger the better, right? Make your pick between the silver and gold options.

Shop Now Large Tube Hoop Earrings $30.00

Mini Hoops in Classic Tortoise

This tortoise moment is stylish, lightweight, and is a classic. What else can you ask for?



Shop Now Mini Hoops in Classic Tortoise shopmachete.com $25.00

Classic Huggie Hoops

There's something about huggies that are so adorbs. I mean, just look at 'em!

Shop Now Classic Huggie Hoops maisonmiru.com $65.00

Uzi Mini Hoop Earrings

Handcrafted in Kenya, these sophisticated minis are plated with 24K gold.

Shop Now Uzi Mini Hoop Earrings shopsoko.com $55.00

3 Pairs Big Gold Hoop Earrings

Let's throw it back to the early 2000s with this thin design. It comes in a set of three, BTW!

Shop Now 3 Pairs Big Gold Hoop Earrings amazon.com $8.46

Equilateral Hoop

Into shapes? You'll love this 3D effect on these triangle hoops.

Shop Now Equilateral Hoop yamnyc.com $250.00

Double Hoop Earrings

Get a double dose of chicness with a pair that's perfect for special occasions.

Shop Now Double Hoop Earrings analuisa.com $75.00

Mezi Mini Hoop Earrings

Rave Review: "I just received these earrings and I am blown away by how gorgeous they are! They are simple and classic, yet elevated and SUCH good quality! I also love how much this brand is committed to social responsibility. I've definitely become a lifetime customer and huge advocate. I can't wait to purchase some more Soko pieces!"

Shop Now Mezi Mini Hoop Earrings shopsoko.com $128.00

Tara Hoops

Beware: these croissant-lookin' cuties may lead you to the nearest bakery (in style, obvi)!

Shop Now Tara Hoops adriannemarie.com $44.00

Live In Hoop Earrings

As the name of this bestselling pair (it has almost 2.5K positive reviews) suggests, you will seriously "live in" these lightweight hoops. Gotta love earrings you don't need to take off before bed or an impromptu nap, right? Choose from 14K solid gold, rose gold filled, silver, and gold filled!

Shop Now Live In Hoop Earrings madebymary.com $98.00

Monaco Hoops Large Gold

Fun fact: these earrings are Hailey Bieber's go-to's.

Shop Now Monaco Hoops Large Gold jordanroadjewelry.com $95.00

Bold 14k Gold Hoops

Boasting a 4.9 rating, this subtle sweetie is bold in the best way and is worth keeping forever.

Shop Now Bold 14k Gold Hoops quince.com $99.90

Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings

Level up with hoops that have baroque pearls dangling from 'em.

Shop Now Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings kinnstudio.com $420.00

Punk Royale Small Hoop Earring

Get into this punk glam moment, bb!

Shop Now Punk Royale Small Hoop Earring alexisbittar.com $137.00

Coil Hoop Earrings

These coil cuties will have you sprung. Get it? LOL.

Shop Now Coil Hoop Earrings shoplemel.com $68.00

Waree Double Hoop Earrings

Peep the sparkly stones on these super cool, bestselling ones.

Shop Now Waree Double Hoop Earrings hausofjewelry.com $130.00

Le Bisou Earrings

Rave Review: "I love these earrings! They are so elegant and sophisticated! They were a treat to myself for a major career milestone and I feel like such a posh lady anytime I wear these beauties."

Shop Now Le Bisou Earrings gaala.com $140.00

Hammered Huggie Hoop Earrings

These hammered huggies are brushed gold and will loop around the length of your ear for maximal impact.

Shop Now Hammered Huggie Hoop Earrings $23.00

Earrings Hoop Ellisse

How about a multicolored moment?

Shop Now Earrings Hoop Ellisse sifjakobs.com €155.00

Isha Hoops Nude in Gold Vermeil

This celeb-loved brand (hello, Solange) will complete your jewelry box with the uniqueness it so needs.

Shop Now Isha Hoops Nude in Gold Vermeil khiry.com $495.00

Diamond Dome Hoops 14K

How gorge are these?! Definitely worth making the investment. Diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all!

Shop Now Diamond Dome Hoops 14K shoplemel.com $1198.00

Why trust Cosmo:

Cosmo’s team of fashion experts—which includes fashion director Cassie Anderson and fashion features director Rachel Torgerson, senior accessories editor Andrea Zendejas, and fashion editors Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien and Danielle Flum—have decades of experience in the industry. They spot relevant trends on the runway before they even hit your TikTok FYP or Insta Explore Page and conduct research across retailers of all kinds to bring you the best clothing and accessory picks for every season. Basically, we've curated a chic little corner of the internet for you like it’s our job (because it is, heh).

We have pretty high standards when it comes to clothing and accessory recommendations. Each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge and includes products for all sizes. And you better believe we read those product reviews (and test many of the brands IRL) so you don't have to. You're welcome!

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like