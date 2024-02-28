A Found Footage 'Paranormal Activity' Game Is Coming Out in 2026

?si=0akFDK7034_9JRnb

The Paranormal Activity franchise will live on in the form of a video game. Paranormal Activity: Found Footage is the latest continuation of the demon-filled plotline, which launched with the inaugural film in 2007.

True to its name, the game takes a found footage-style approach and is being published by DreadXP and developed by DarkStone Digital, the latter of whom is known for 2022’s The Mortuary Assistant. Paramount Game Studios is also working on the project.

Paranormal Activity: Found Footage will use a “haunt system” that alters the level of scariness based on a player’s actions. Though the game has received a 30-second teaser, no specific plot or gameplay details were revealed.

“The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXP’s Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet,” DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald said.

The game is currently being developed for a 2026 release. It’s expected to be available across multiple platforms.