We Found Editor-Approved Grills for Up to 32% Off Ahead of Memorial Day



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



We recently wrapped up testing the best grills of 2024 to help you start prepping for those summer cookouts—and we have good news: Memorial Day is inching closer on the calendar and with it always comes a host of holiday sales, including discounts on some of our top grill picks. Whether you’re looking for a gas grill, a pellet grill, or a portable grill, we found deals for up to 32 percent off. But these discounts likely won’t last long, so shop with some haste.

Top picks from brands like Weber and Oklahoma Joe’s are seeing minor discounts, while Nexgrill’s pellet pick is seeing the steepest price cut of any of our tested models. We’re hopeful more deals will drop in the days leading up to the three-day weekend, and we’ll keep this page updated with new sales as they happen.

For now, shop these early grill deals. Depending on shipping methods, you could even have a new grill in time for a Memorial Day celebration.

Genesis SX-335 Smart Grill

The convenience of a propane grill meets the convenience of smart controls with the Genesis grill from Weber. Pair it with Weber’s app on your smartphone to set timers, set and receive target temperature alerts, and monitor meat probes for internal temps. The three burners on the grill heated up evenly in our testing, while a fourth burner proved an effective sear zone.

The smart features set this grill apart from the competition since being able to control your grill from your phone is the ultimate convenience.

Shop Now Genesis SX-335 Smart Grill amazon.com $1349.00 Weber

790 WiFi Pellet Grill Smoker

Another option that gives you the ability to control your grill via a smartphone app, this Nexgrill pick is a pellet option our editors were fans of after testing. The app gives you the ability to set and manage temperatures for the grill, but you can still use the control panel on the side of the grill if you so choose.

The sturdy construction of the pellet grill was another plus for us. And the front fold-down shelf creates a large, useful surface for plates and utensils when it's down.

Shop Now 790 WiFi Pellet Grill Smoker wayfair.com $541.92 Oakford

Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill

If you’ve got limited space for your grill, the Weber Spirit II is a smart buy. The shelves on the side don’t make it easy to roll around, but it won’t take up much surface area on your patio. The cast-iron grid sits above large inverted V-shaped deflectors to keep drippings off the burners, and generously sized stainless-steel side shelves give you an ample surface for food prep.

We also found the assembly to be straightforward during testing. It’s a traditional gas grill that we’re excited to see fall under $100.

Shop Now Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill amazon.com $449.00 Weber

Rambler Portable Charcoal Grill

This grill was a “sleeper” in our tests for a few reasons: First, we found it easy to grill with direct or indirect heat. You can also quickly and easily raise and lower the charcoal tray. It’s a heavier pick considering it’s meant to be portable, weighing nearly 50 pounds. But you can’t beat the cast-iron grill grates that give your burgers, meats, and more that signature charcoal, smoky flavor.

Shop Now Rambler Portable Charcoal Grill amazon.com $175.00 Oklahoma Joe's

Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The user-friendly assembly was a major selling point for us during our testing of this grill. It’s an ideal pick for the everyday griller, with three versatile and easy-to-use cooking zones. Cooking throughout was mostly even, and we were impressed with the build quality of the grill.

We hope to see the price cut a bit more as we head into Memorial Day savings, but for now, we’ll take the $70 off our best overall pick.

Shop Now Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill amazon.com $569.00 Weber

