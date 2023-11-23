We Found a Bunch of Rare Nike Air Jordan Deals for Black Friday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



BRACE YOURSELF—we're just less than 24 hours away from the official Black Friday sales. But let us let you in on a little secret: you can beat the rush and start shopping right now on the hottest Black Friday sneaker deals. It's true, Nike is taking up to 60% off on select styles of Nike Air Jordans. Here's a bonus: on top of those savings, you can receive an extra 25% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY.

SHOP NIKE BLACK FRIDAY SALES

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 nike.com $150.00

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid SE nike.com $87.97

Air Jordan 1 Low

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low nike.com $77.97

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 nike.com $105.97

Air Jordan I High G

Shop Now Air Jordan I High G nike.com $153.97

Air Jordan I High G

Shop Now Air Jordan I High G nike.com $153.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes nike.com $125.00

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low OG $140.00

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid nike.com $93.97

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes nike.com $170.97

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve" www.nike.com $180.00

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low OG $140.00

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes nike.com $170.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid SE nike.com $87.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes nike.com $125.00

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve" www.nike.com $180.00

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase nike.com $91.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Mid nike.com $93.97

Air Jordan 6 "Aqua"

Shop Now Air Jordan 6 "Aqua" $200.00

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase nike.com $91.97

Air Jordan 2 Retro

Shop Now Air Jordan 2 Retro $175.00

Air Jordan 2 Retro

Shop Now Air Jordan 2 Retro $175.00

It's fair to say that this year's Black Friday sneaker deals will top the previous year with greater styles and bigger discounts. We combed through Nike's sale and saw some of the most coveted styles with markdowns including the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Not to mention, Adidas, ASICS, and Allbirds, have loaded their sale sections with editors-approved running shoes to the brim. Retailers like Amazon, Rei and Zappos have also curated their own excellent selection of workout shoes on sale. Plus, there's a ton of dress sneakers seeing all-time low prices at Cole Haan and Nordstrom.

Nike sales are widely popular, so it's shocking there's still some styles available. However, we can't say how much longer they'll be in stock, so we recommend having your virtual cart ready to go.

Shop More of Our Favorite Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Running Shoe Deals | Black Friday Adidas Ultraboost Sale | Hoka Black Friday Deals | Amazon Warehouse Black Friday Sale | REI Patagonia Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Amazon Overstock Outlet Sale | Black Friday Amazon Winter Jacket Sale | Black Friday On Running Sale | Black Friday Fashion Deals | Vuori Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Sneaker Deals

You Might Also Like