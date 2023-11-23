We Found a Bunch of Rare Nike Air Jordan Deals for Black Friday

Joseph Cheatham
·3 min read
nike air jordan
Save Big on Nike Air Jordans for Black Friday


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

BRACE YOURSELF—we're just less than 24 hours away from the official Black Friday sales. But let us let you in on a little secret: you can beat the rush and start shopping right now on the hottest Black Friday sneaker deals. It's true, Nike is taking up to 60% off on select styles of Nike Air Jordans. Here's a bonus: on top of those savings, you can receive an extra 25% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY.

SHOP NIKE BLACK FRIDAY SALES

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-zoom-cmft-2-mens-shoes-Tw02qw&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$150.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

nike.com

$150.00

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-se-mens-shoes-vw6Hxn&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid SE </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$87.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

nike.com

$87.97

Air Jordan 1 Low

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-low-mens-shoes-0LXhbn&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Low </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$77.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Low

nike.com

$77.97

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-zoom-cmft-2-mens-shoes-Tw02qw&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$105.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

nike.com

$105.97

Air Jordan I High G

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-i-high-g-mens-golf-shoes-ZgQdl6&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan I High G</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$153.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan I High G

nike.com

$153.97

Air Jordan I High G

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-i-high-g-mens-golf-shoes-ZgQdl6&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan I High G</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$153.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan I High G

nike.com

$153.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-shoes-X5pM09&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$125.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

nike.com

$125.00

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-low-og-white-red-mens-shoes-v0FbJt%2FCZ0790-101&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Low OG</p><p>$140.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

$140.00

Air Jordan 1 Mid

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-mens-shoes-tXSJ73&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$93.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid

nike.com

$93.97

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-element-shoes-Kcsdzl&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$170.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

nike.com

$170.97

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-high-og-mauve-mens-shoes-JHpxkn%2FDZ5485-105&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"</p><p>www.nike.com</p><p>$180.00</p>

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-low-og-white-red-mens-shoes-v0FbJt%2FCZ0790-101&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Low OG</p><p>$140.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

$140.00

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-element-shoes-Kcsdzl&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$170.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Element Shoes

nike.com

$170.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-se-mens-shoes-vw6Hxn&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid SE </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$87.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

nike.com

$87.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-shoes-X5pM09&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$125.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes

nike.com

$125.00

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-high-og-mauve-mens-shoes-JHpxkn%2FDZ5485-105&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve"</p><p>www.nike.com</p><p>$180.00</p>

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-low-flyease-mens-easy-on-off-shoes-D3wW7l&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$91.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

nike.com

$91.97

Air Jordan 1 Mid

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-mid-mens-shoes-tXSJ73&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Mid </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$93.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Mid

nike.com

$93.97

Air Jordan 6 "Aqua"

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-6-aqua-mens-shoes-QLGPHR%2FCT8529-004&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 6 "Aqua"</p><p>$200.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 6 "Aqua"

$200.00

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-low-flyease-mens-easy-on-off-shoes-D3wW7l&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase</p><p>nike.com</p><p>$91.97</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

nike.com

$91.97

Air Jordan 2 Retro

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-2-origins-mens-shoes-F577Gc%2FDR8884-001&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 2 Retro</p><p>$175.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 2 Retro

$175.00

Air Jordan 2 Retro

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-2-origins-mens-shoes-F577Gc%2FDR8884-001&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 2 Retro</p><p>$175.00</p>

Shop Now

Air Jordan 2 Retro

$175.00

It's fair to say that this year's Black Friday sneaker deals will top the previous year with greater styles and bigger discounts. We combed through Nike's sale and saw some of the most coveted styles with markdowns including the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Not to mention, Adidas, ASICS, and Allbirds, have loaded their sale sections with editors-approved running shoes to the brim. Retailers like Amazon, Rei and Zappos have also curated their own excellent selection of workout shoes on sale. Plus, there's a ton of dress sneakers seeing all-time low prices at Cole Haan and Nordstrom.

Nike sales are widely popular, so it's shocking there's still some styles available. However, we can't say how much longer they'll be in stock, so we recommend having your virtual cart ready to go.

SHOP NIKE BLACK FRIDAY SALES

Shop More of Our Favorite Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Running Shoe Deals | Black Friday Adidas Ultraboost Sale | Hoka Black Friday Deals | Amazon Warehouse Black Friday Sale | REI Patagonia Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Amazon Overstock Outlet Sale | Black Friday Amazon Winter Jacket Sale | Black Friday On Running Sale | Black Friday Fashion Deals | Vuori Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Sneaker Deals

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories