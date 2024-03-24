We Found All the Best Vacuum Deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale (Dyson, Shark, and More!)



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Vacuuming is an essential part of nabbing pet hair, pollen and dirt on your floors, especially in spring. Whether you're deep in the throes of spring cleaning or you're just getting started, upgrade your vacuum for a lot less. Amazon dropped prices on hundreds of vacuums for its Big Spring Sale, so you can score major deals on top-rated cleaning tools.

Shop Deals From the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024

Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale event started today, March 20, and runs through March 25. Right now, shoppers can find deals on thousands of best-sellers across all shopping categories, but some of the biggest discounts of the event happen to be on top-rated vacuums from Dyson, Shark and Bissell.

From stick vacuums to robot vacuums, some of the best vacuums on Amazon are marked as much as 40% off. That includes best-sellers and vacuums tested by cleaning experts in the esteemed Good Housekeeping Institute.

Find the best Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals happening today, below.

Our Favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale Vacuum Deals

V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Shop Now V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $349.00

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Shop Now Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum amazon.com $218.00

Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Shop Now Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum amazon.com $219.99

CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Shop Now CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $599.00

BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum

Shop Now BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum amazon.com $139.98

Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Shop Now Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum amazon.com $159.99

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349 (26% off)

Score this popular Dyson vacuum for 26% off during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. With a de-tangling brush roll, a lightweight build and several helpful accessories for tackling upholstery, pet hair and other debris, it's a versatile and easy-to-use deep-cleaning machine.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $200 (27% off)

Pick up dirt, pet hair, dust and more without any elbow grease, thanks to this handy robot vacuum that's currently under $200. As the #1 best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon, this device boasts a 90-minute battery life and built-in sensors to help it maneuver around large obstacles like furniture. Plus, it'll automatically maneuver itself back to its charging station when it's done.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $220 (27% off)

Shark's upright vacuum features just about everything you could want: a swiveling brush head, a sealed HEPA filter, built-in LED headlights, several upholstery tools and more. According to the manufacturer, it also has a wider brush roll that makes it easier to clean large spaces in fewer passes.

LG CordZero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $599 (40% off)

You won't ever have to touch the debris picked up by this cordless stick vacuum; it has a five-step filtration system and automatically empties itself out when you place it on the charging dock. Both a vacuum and mop in one, it can transition from vacuuming on hard floors and carpet to mopping sealed flooring like kitchen tiles with a simple swap of attachments. It's rare to find this multi-purpose vacuum on sale, but you can snag it now for 40% off.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S MAX Robot Vacuum for $140 (44% off)

Named the best robot vacuum on Amazon by the GH Institute, this budget-friendly device is packed with high-end features to help keep your floors tidy. BoostIQ Technology automatically increases suction power when it detects debris, helping it to pick up more messes. It also has a battery life of up to 100 minutes, giving it plenty of power to clean multiple rooms without stopping for a recharge.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for $160 (20% off)

This Amazon's Choice upright vacuum features a lift-away canister that makes it easier to clean staircases, upholstery and other hard-to-clean areas of your home. Per Shark, it's specifically designed for pet owners and can help pick up pet hair, dander and more from hard floors and carpets. The extra-large dust bin also lets you clean more rooms in your home before pausing to empty it.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Spring weather means your home may be filled with more pet hair, pollen and dirt than usual. If your current vacuum is struggling to pick up debris from your floors or it’s too clunky to actually maneuver through your space, it’s likely time for an upgrade. Just in time, Amazon dropped prices on hundreds of vacuums ahead of its Big Spring Sale, so you can score major deals on best-selling cleaning tools for the new season.

Amazon just announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale, which means shoppers will soon be able to find steeper than usual deals across all shopping categories. From March 20-25, stock up on patio furniture, home decor, spring bedding, cleaning tools and more for up to TK% off. Some of the biggest discounts of the event include top-rated vacuums from Dyson, Shark and Bissell.

Whether you’re deep in the throes of your spring cleaning checklist or you’re just getting started, you can shop stick vacuums, upright vacuums and robot vacuums for as much as TK off. Right now, TKTKTKTK.

Find our favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals happening right now, below:

You Might Also Like