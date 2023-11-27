We Found All the Apple Cyber Monday Deals That Are Live Today
The kick-off to the holidays is has arrived: Cyber Monday is here, and the deals are major! While savings events like this are an opportune time to cross off your holiday shopping list, it's also a great chance to save on expensive purchases across the board, like Apple. Right now, big box retailers (specifically, Amazon and Walmart) are dropping Apple Cyber Monday deals to the lowest prices of the year.
Devices across most categories are on sale, so depending on what you're looking for, you can stick to any budget. AirPods always make an exciting gift for teens and are under $100 right now. Your college student might be interested in a MacBook, and we'll tell you right now, the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro is $950 off! Or, if you're in need of a device upgrade for yourself, go ahead and shop now to get the best deals. We were surprised to see some of this fall's releases from Apple (like the Apple Watch Series 9) already going on sale, which almost never happens.
If you have a device in mind that isn't on sale yet, we recommend clicking "Save Article" at the top so you can quickly come back to check on the latest sales and deals. We'll be updating this page as more Apple deals are released over Cyber Monday, which is likely to be one of the last days to save big.
If you do see something at a price you like, though, we'd recommend adding it to your cart now. Walmart dropped AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to an all-time low price on Black Friday, and the earbuds have sold out (though you can find them for less than $200 on Amazon!). You don't want to risk paying full price after the sales end, so shopping quickly is a good idea.
The Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
AirPods (2nd Generation)
2020 MacBook Air (256GB)
iPad Mini (6th Generation) (256GB, WiFi+Cellular)
AirPods Max
Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm)
16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro (1TB)
Cyber Monday AirPods Deals
Take 24% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).
Take 38% off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation).
Take 18% off Apple AirPods Max.
Take 17% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation).
Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
Take 35% off the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB).
Take 25% off the 2020 MacBook Air (256GB).
Take 19% off the 2023 15.3-inch MacBook Air (256GB).
Take 12% off the 2023 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (512GB).
Cyber Monday iPad Deals
Take 25% off the Apple iPad (9th Generation)(64GB, WiFi).
Take 22% off the Apple iPad (10th Generation)(64GB, WiFi).
Take 21% off the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)(256GB, WiFi+Cellular).
Take 17% off the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)(64GB, WiFi).
Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
Take 42% off the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm).
Take 24% off the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS, 40mm).
Take 25% off the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm).
Take 16% off the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm).
Cyber Monday Accessories Deals
Take 40% off the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds.
Take 38% off the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation).
Take 27% off the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad.
Take 24% off the Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger.
Take 19% off the Apple AirTag (4 Pack).
Take 16% off the Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable (2 meter).
Take 15% off the Apple Magic Trackpad.
