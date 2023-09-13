Found: Affordable and Festive Fall Decor From Target, Starting at Just $5

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Think serveware, bedding, decorations, and kitchen upgrades.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

It's never too early to start decorating your home for fall, whether you're going after a playful, Halloween-friendly style or want to simply add some cozy elements to refresh your space with little effort. Decking out your spaces for the new season without going over your budget is simple with Target's Fall Home Decor shop. You'll find stylish and festive pieces to help you put the season on full display and help you get in the fall spirit.

Let yourself drift into an autumnal state of mind with these delightful, customer-loved finds from Target's fall collections. You'll find doormats, quilts, pillows, vases, and more, starting at just $5. Take a look at our favorite picks below.

Our Favorite Decor Pieces From Target's Fall Shop

Threshold Cotton Striped Table Runner

Target

$18

Buy on Target

A table runner is an effortless and swift upgrade for your dining room when you want to welcome a new season. This runner comes in two sizes and four vertically striped patterns to help protect your dining table while also making a stylish statement.

Threshold Our Nest Doormat Natural

Target

$13

Buy on Target

If you prefer to embrace the cozy season a little more subtly, a new doormat will help you and your visitors step into fall. Shoppers call this simple yet warm design "whimsical and perfect" as an excellent choice for your patios and porches.

Threshold Herringbone Flannel Quilt

Target

$69

Buy on Target

Flannel is synonymous with autumn as much as a PSL, and now you can incorporate the soothing design into your bedroom. One shopper shared that the "super comfortable" cotton quilt was "warm enough in the winter and not too hot in the summer." Its minimalist design will complement plenty of interior styles.

Threshold Chenille Throw Pillow

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Give your couch and living room seating a refreshing makeover with a couple of these ultra-soft chenille throw pillows. They'll also make a great addition to a guest bedroom. These are offered in lumbar or square styles in yellow, black, white, gray, navy, nude, and pink.

Threshold Knit Pumpkin with Jute Stem Throw Pillow

Target

$25

Buy on Target

There's a good chance you'll want to buy these ridiculously sweet throw pillows in bulk, and we don't blame you. We're familiar with traditional wood-crafted or glass-blown pumpkins, but these cushy and "very cozy" novelty pillows will make you want to "snuggle up with it," according to one reviewer.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Ribbed Glass Jug Vase

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Whether you're tossing in some stylish dried pampas grass or rotating in fresh blooms from your garden, this ribbed vase will pair perfectly with either. This dark green shade will look "gorgeous in natural lighting," according to one customer. Another affirmed the "fluted design is also very classy."

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Footed Wood Serving Trivet

Target

$25

Buy Now

Your moody tablescape wouldn't be complete without this luxurious-looking serving trivet. Not only does it work on your dinner table, but shoppers have also used it as a base to decorate their kitchen counters, bathrooms, and coffee tables. The multifunctional piece also comes in brown and pickled black.

Opalhouse Cozy Nights Lidded Glass Jar Candle

Target

$5

Buy on Target

Scents will swiftly transport you, and this highly rated fall fragrance will help. The synergistic aroma of caramel, tobacco, and bergamot will help you "feel cozy and warm" with just the light of a wick. Consider this the missing piece of your nighttime unwinding routine.

Threshold Small Pumpkin Serving Bowl

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Every host needs a touch of whimsy and charm at their table, and this adorable carving bowl fits the bill. It also comes in a large size, so you can serve your guests multiple dishes while staying on theme. The stoneware dish is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tartan Cloth Napkins

Target

$12

Buy on Target

If you tend to stick to neutral colorways in the kitchen, these tartan cloth napkins are the perfect way to add some edge without overwhelming your tablescape. They're crafted from OEKO-TEX-certified cotton, and the not-too-colorful plaid print lends a modern touch.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia LED Lantern

Target

$35

Buy on Target

From chilly nights outdoors by the fire pit to lighting up the entryway, this LED lantern will always have a purpose—even if it is just for aesthetic purposes. The design is rechargeable with a four-hour runtime, and it also features three dimmable light settings to help you craft the perfect ambiance.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Harvest Woodchip Woven Pumpkin

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Maybe it's the light-up feature or the artsy interpretation of a common gourd that makes this decor piece feel extra elevated. Either way, you'll want to ditch your typical pumpkin accessories and replace them with this eye-catching version that will add pizzazz to any room you display it in.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.