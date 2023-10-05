FOTOS | La alfombra de los Latin Billboard se llena de estrellas

Grupo Frontera arrives at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Los Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 se celebran este 5 de octubre en el Watsco Center, en Miami, Florida, y la alfombra azul se ha convertido en pasarela de estrellas.

Los latinos más famosos han desfilado luciendo sus mejores galas y la noche promete estar llena de sorpresas y esperadas colaboraciones.

Por la alfombra azul de los Latin Billboard han desfilado esta tarde noche muchas de las estrellas latinas del momento como Peso Pluma, Karol G, Grupo Frontera, Myke Towers y Bad Bunny, quien además tendrá un estreno mundial en vivo durante la gala.

Aquí te compartimos las fotos de los famosos en la alfombra azul:

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images)

Bella Dose at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images) (Billboard via Getty Images)

Myke Towers at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images) (Billboard via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Maite Perroni attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images)

Christian Maldonado at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images) (Billboard via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Aleyda Ortiz attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Chiquis Rivera attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Rey Mysterio and Angie Gutierrez attend the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Ojani Noa attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Genesis Suero attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images)

Aiona Santana at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held at Watsco Center on October 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images) (Billboard via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Frederik Oldenburg attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Beta Mejia attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Andrea Meza attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Kala attends the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on October 05, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage) (Ivan Apfel via Getty Images)

